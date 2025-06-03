Pocket watch from Great Lakes’ deadliest shipwreck returned to family

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Great Lakes have claimed thousands of lives and ships. The exact total will never be known, but historians estimate that 25–30,000 people have drowned on around 6,000 vessels since the 17th century. Despite this uncertainty, experts do know the single deadliest documented shipwreck: the Lady Elgin. On September 8, 1860, the sidewheel steamer crashed into another boat while sailing north of Chicago on Lake Michigan. Over 300 people died as a result, etching the tragedy into cultural memory and even inspiring at least one folk song.

But while the Lady Elgin’s deteriorating wreckage remains interred across a mile of Lake Michigan lakebed, one remarkably preserved artifact has made it back to the surface. After nearly 165 years, a solid gold pocket watch has been returned to the family of one of the steamer’s victims—a man famous for his own reasons.

An illustration of the sinking of the Lady Elgin, depicted in ‘The New York Illustrated News.’ Credit: Wiki Commons

The Father of Pictorial Journalism

Herbert Ingram was born on May 27, 1811, to a butcher’s family in Lincolnshire, England. After starting his career as a printer’s apprentice and journeyman, Ingram began noticing newspapers often sold more copies when they included illustrations. Before he could do anything about that, however, he needed money.

As luck would have it, Ingram started to amass a small fortune in 1842 thanks to his newly patented “Parr’s Life Pills.” Ingram claimed his supplements were based on a recipe created by the legendary Thomas Parr, a man who supposedly lived to the age of 152. Parr’s Life Pills offered no actual medical benefits, but the proceeds did help finance an endeavor with real results.

Less than a year after his foray into pharmaceuticals, Ingram launched The Illustrated London News. Unlike its competitors, the London News featured prominent illustrations and images in every weekly issue. Its success paved the way for imitators, and Ingram is now regarded as the father of pictorial journalism. By 1860, Ingram wasn’t just a prominent businessman, but a member of the British Parliament.

Unfortunately, none of that exactly matters to the Great Lakes. While traveling the US to obtain new material for The Illustrated London News, Ingram and one of his sons were among the hundreds of Lady Elgin passengers to drown in the shipwreck.

Rediscovery and a Return Home

It would take another 129 years before maritime archeologists rediscovered the wreck of the Lady Elgin. Experts traveled to the location to document the ship’s remains, including Holland-based historian Valerie Van Heest in 1992. But unbeknownst to her, another group of divers had also recently visited the Lady Elgin—and they returned to land with a keepsake.

“The location had leaked, and a trio of divers… came upon a pocket watch. A gold pocket watch, an extraordinary discovery,” Van Heest told the local Michigan news outlet Fox 17.

For over 30 years, the artifact remained hidden away in storage. After working to restore it, the watch’s finders reached out to Van Heest to help identify its owner. Luckily, the timepiece offered a solid lead—the initials “H.I.” engraved on its watch fob. Additional research indicated Herbert Ingram’s descendents still lived in England. After reaching out to them and confirming the watch’s provenance, Van Heest learned his hometown’s museum was coincidentally in the process of building an exhibit dedicated to him.

“They didn’t have any physical artifacts, and here I was offering not only an artifact, but Herbert Ingram’s personal watch,” Van Heest explained to Fox 17. “It was an extraordinary, serendipitous occurrence.”

With the watch in the care of museum curators in Ingram’s hometown of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, both his family and the public can now visit a tangible relic representing both historical triumphs and tragedies.

“Returning this watch is the right thing to do,” said Van Heest. “This is reminding people that shipwrecks affected people, affected families, and this shows that 165 years later, we care. People care about the individuals lost.”