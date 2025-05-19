Fisherman discovers century-old Great Lakes shipwreck

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The step-grandson of a famous Great Lakes shipwreck finder recently made his own historic discovery in Wisconsin—the long-lost remains of a tugboat deemed one of the largest and most powerful of its era. But unlike many other vessels sailing in the region at the time, the story of the J.C. Ames ended with an intentionally fiery grand finale.

Earlier in the month, Christopher Thuss went out angler fishing on the foggy waters of Lake Michigan about 43 miles south of Green Bay near Manitowoc. Thuss noticed his onboard sonar observing a sizable object nearby, and after steering towards the location, he saw a ship’s remnants barely nine feet below the water’s surface. After Thuss reported it to the state’s historical society, the organization reached out to the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association and orchestrated a dive to check out the mystery wreck.

Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologist Tamara Thomsen matched the decaying wood hull with archival records. After 102 years resting in the shallow waters, experts had rediscovered what’s left of the J.C. Ames.

Built in 1881 by the Rand and Burger shipbuilding company for $50,000, the 670-horsepower tug initially named the J.C. Perrett was at the time one of the largest of its kind in the Great Lakes. The vessel was initially commissioned to haul lumber, and managed as many as five barges’ worth of timber at once. In 1889, a steambarge struck Perrett and damaged its stem, requiring extensive repairs. A subsequent overhaul of the ship’s boilers along with new owners six years later resulted in a name change to the J.C. Ames. In addition to lumber, the Ames also hauled railroad barges between Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and Chicago, Illinois.

The J.C. Ames was scuttled in 1923. Credit: Tamara Thomsen / Wisconsin Historical Society

The tug finally reached its retirement after over four decades of service. In 1923, the Ames set on its final voyage after being stripped of anything of value, including its replacement boilers and engine. As was customary at the time, the hull was towed out near the coast of Manitowoc and set aflame for onlookers to enjoy. It then sank a few feet to the bottom of Maritime Bay, where it has remained for over a century.

While buried under sand for decades, it appears the lake currents only recently re-exposed the J.C. Ames. The hull portions currently sticking out from the sediment are only partially covered in quagga mussels—a destructive and invasive species of mollusks that have caused problems across the Great Lakes for the last 30 years. Quagga mussels can grow so dense on sunken aircraft and ship remains that they ultimately crush the surfaces beneath them.

The wreckage slowly being destroyed by invasive quagga mussels. Credit: Tamara Thomsen / Wisconsin Historical Society

Discovering wrecks runs in Thuss’ family. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s announcement, the fisherman’s step-grandmother is “Shipwreck Suzze” Johnson. Johnson took up powered parachute and ultralight plane piloting after retirement, and made headlines for discovering three Lake Michigan shipwrecks in three days while flying over them in 2015.