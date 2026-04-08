Metal detectorist finds Viking Age gold coin that might upend history

The ninth-century coin pendant depicts a Christian saint in a pagan world.

By Sarah Durn

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A high-resolution photograph shows both sides of a damaged, circular silver-gilt pendant depicting John the Baptist. The artifact is chipped on the right side and features a small suspension hole at the top. The obverse (left) shows a profile view of a bearded figure wearing a crown or headdress, while the reverse (right) features a central equal-armed cross enclosed in a beaded circle and surrounded by medieval-style lettering.
One side of the coin shows the profile of a bearded man with the Latin for John and the other has part of a Latin inscription translating as baptist and evangelist. Image: Andrew Williams / Norfolk County Council

Less than a 30 minute drive from the University of Cambridge, a metal detectorist followed beeps to a remarkable treasure: a ninth century gold coin pendant. 

Now finding long-lost coins in the English countryside isn’t exactly unheard of. In 2025, another metal detectorist discovered a gold coin dating back to the Iron Age in East Yorkshire. Before that, a Viking silver cache was discovered in North Yorkshire.

But this newly discovered gold coin isn’t like the others. This coin might just rewrite history, at least a little bit.

What makes this coin a bit of a head scratcher is what it depicts: a bearded profile of Saint John the Baptist. Thanks to a Latin inscription, experts have no doubts the coin shows the Christian saint. But what experts don’t yet understand is why the Vikings, who had conquered the English kingdom of East Anglia (where the coin was found) and who weren’t Christians, minted or wore a coin with a Christian saint on it. Why would pagans want a coin with a Christian on it?

In an interview with BBC, numismatics expert Simon Coupland compared the coin to “a child trying to fit a hexagonal object into a square hole.” The coin just doesn’t fit into history the way it should, which suggests we may have some of the history wrong. 

Maybe pagan Vikings liked wearing pendants showing Christian saints as a way to assimilate into East Anglia’s largely Christian population? Or maybe a Christian East Anglian wore the pendant? Or maybe a Christian Viking wore the pendant, even though most historians believed the invading Danes were pagan, not Christian?

And just like that, one small gold coin can upend history—rewriting England’s cultural landscape during the island’s perilous ninth century. 

A vertical photograph shows an early 17th-century limestone panel with St. John the Baptist in relief. The carving depicts the saint as an "Angel of the Desert," featuring large wings and wearing a textured camel-hair garment. He holds an unrolled scroll with Greek inscriptions in his left hand, while his right hand is raised in a gesture of blessing. At the base of the panel are three decorative shields or coats of arms, and the figure stands amidst stylized rocky terrain.
Limestone relief of John the Baptist from Zakynthos, Byzantine and Christian Museum, Greece. Image: Public Domain
 
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