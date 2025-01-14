Rare Roman gold coins discovered in Luxembourg

A team of archaeologists recently discovered a hoard of 141 Roman gold coins dating back to around the Fourth Century CE in northern Luxembourg. According to the National Institute for Archaeological Research (INRA), the coins were struck during the reign of nine different emperors who ruled between 364 and 408 CE.

Eight emperors are shown on the coins. However, three of the coins featured an unexpected ruler–Eugenius, who only ruled the Western Roman Empire from 392 to 394 CE. Eugenius came to power partially due to the support of a powerful general Arbogast. Arbogast was a Frank–the Germanic-speaking peoples who invaded the Western Roman Empire during the Fifth Century.

When Christianity was becoming increasingly dominant in the Roman Empire, Eugenius attempted to restore pagan practices and traditions. His brief reign was marked by conflict and political instability. Eugenius primary opponent–Eastern Roman Emperor Theodosius I–eventually defeated Eugenius during the Battle of the Frigidus in 394 AD. Eugenis was then executed and Christian authority in the empire began to consolidate.

One of the three gold coins showing Eugenius. CREDIT: C. Nosbusch/INRA.



Due to his only two-year-long reign, coins like these three bearing Eugenius’ image are incredibly uncommon.

“It is extremely rare to be able to study an ancient monetary deposit in its entirety in its archaeological context,” the INRA wrote in a translated press release. “Its examination will allow us to understand the motivations that led to its burial.”

The gold solidi–the Latin word for gold coins like these–were uncovered in the ruins of a Roman fort in the village of Holzthum during excavations from 2020 to 2024. The find was kept secret for almost four years. Additionally, the Luxembourg Army Mine Action Service helped with the dig due to the danger posed from several World War II-era explosives and munitions that are buried nearby.

The coins are said to be in excellent conditions and have an estimated value of roughly $322,000 (308,600 Euros). In accordance with the legal provisions on cultural heritage in Luxembourg, “this sum is reserved for those who have legal rights, such as property holders, over the find.”

The excavation also uncovered the remains of a small fortified observational tower. These watchtowers were commonly built along the Roman Empire’s Germanic borders during the 4th Century. There were also several graves surrounding it.

With the archaeological excavations now complete, the data is currently being analyzed. These results are expected to be published in a scientific journal at a later date.