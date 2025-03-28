Metal detector find may rewrite history of 7th century helmet

Small decorative details on an iconic helmet belonging to “Britain’s Tutankhamen” could revise our understanding of early medieval Anglo-Saxon history. But the reexamination isn’t due to anything new found at the famous archeological trove known as Sutton Hoo. Instead, it’s owed to a tiny artifact recently found by a metal detectorist over 500 miles away in Denmark.

Sutton Hoo remains one of the most consequential archeological finds of the 20th century. Located in Suffolk, England, the 6th and 7th century burial sites are regarded as an invaluable source of Anglo-Saxon artifacts since excavations began in 1938. Recovered relics include horse bridles, armor, cookware, and weaponry. Sutton Hoo’s most dramatic discovery was also one of the first: a nearly complete ship burial filled with the body and belongings of a king—possibly Rædwald of East Anglia. Over the years, a piece of headgear called the Sutton Hoo helmet has come to represent an emblem for the site, as well as the larger time period itself.

Experts believe the roughly 5.5-lbs ornate piece of armor likely functioned both as a decorative and a functional helmet, as well as possibly even a royal crown in certain circumstances. Made from iron overlaid with strips of tinned bronze, the helmet features multiple panels depicting one of five engraved designs. Two display interactions between human warriors, another two include interlaced patternwork, while a final one remains unclear due to its deterioration. Archeologists and historians have widely believed for decades that the Sutton Hoo helmet’s motifs clearly showcase cultural influences from Uppland, Sweden. Given the similarities to the helmet described in Beowulf, scholars believe the epic poem’s author drew inspiration from rulers of the time.

Researchers say the Tåsinge stamp (left) design bears close similarities to a section of the Sutton Hoo helmet (illustrated on right). Credit: John Fhær Engedal Nissen, The National Museum of Denmark / Goran tek-en, Wikipedia Commons

Recently, a metal detector hobbyist found a striking artifact buried on the island of Tåsinge in Denmark that challenges assumptions about the time period. Further analysis confirmed the relic to be a small metal stamp known as a patrice. Measuring roughly 2 by 1.4 inches, the patrice features a mounted warrior motif with a few curious details. According to National Museum of Denmark curator Peter Pentz, the figure on the Tåsinge stamp includes a wrist cuff and horse harness that look far more like those on the Sutton Hoo helmet than any Swedish contemporaries. If true, then Denmark’s role in the region at the time deserves a major reworking.

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“If the Sutton Hoo helmet is indeed proven to have originated from Denmark, it could significantly alter our understanding of the power dynamics in Northern Europe during the 7th century,” Pentz told Arkeonews.

Instead of a peripheral power, the artwork on the Sutton Hoo helmet and Tåsinge stamp suggest Denmark may have actually been just as dynamic as England and Sweden. It also might imply a previously unknown Danish metalworking tradition that influenced its surrounding cultures.

It remains to be seen if the new hypothesis ultimately proves true. Researchers plan to continue investigating any potential links between the Sutton Hoo helmet and Tåsinge stamp through the use of 3D-scanning equipment. They also hope to conduct archaeological surveys of the area in which it was found. Nearby finds already include various metal scraps, suggesting the existence of a workshop capable of producing items like the stamp—perhaps even armor similar to the Sutton Hoo helmet.