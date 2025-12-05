Hubble Space Telescope caught a second glimpse of comet 3I/ATLAS

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s understandable why every space agency and astronomy enthusiast around the world is trying to catch a glimpse of 3I/ATLAS. Not only is it the third-known interstellar object to pass through our solar system,it’s also the fastest comet ever recorded. But even as it races at 130,00 miles per hour towards its closest distance from Earth, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently caught another stunning glimpse of the icy rock.

According to NASA, Hubble took its latest photo of 3I/ATLAS on November 30 using its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. At that point, the comet was around 178 million miles away from Earth. While 3I/ATLAS is clearly visible in the image’s center, the distant stars behind it are a blur thanks to its impressive speed.

Astronomers first noticed 3I/ATLAS in July, which prompted NASA to direct Hubble towards the comet for the first time. Since then, researchers have spent months examining the cosmic traveler. Aside from most certainly not being an alien spacecraft, the comet is estimated to be between 0.2 and 3.5 miles wide. Recent analysis also indicates it may be covered in icy cryovolcanoes.

3I/ATLAS’ impressive speed is also a testament to its age. To attain such a rate, the comet would have required multiple gravitational slingshots as it passed stars, planets, and other galactic objects. Given the universe’s immensity, such events aren’t frequent occurrences. This likely means 3I/ATLAS is billions of years old, possibly forming in some distant corner of the galaxy after breaking off from a proto-planet.

3I/ATLAS will soon pass by the sun and likely continue its journey out of our solar system. Although its orbital path will eventually take it back towards Earth, it won’t happen for thousands of years. This means that every new look at the comet adds to this once-in-a-lifetime event.