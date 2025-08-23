12 dazzling images from the 2025 Capture the Dark photography contest

“Wow. Just wow.” That’s how astronaut Nichole “Vapor” Ayers described a sprite she witnessed from the International Space Station. The mysterious atmospheric phenomena occur above intense thunderstorms and last for just milliseconds, so capturing it with a camera requires immense skill (and a bit of luck).
Photographer JJ Rao managed to document vibrant red sprites above Derby, Australia. Rao’s stunning image (seen below) took first place honors at the Capture the Dark 2025 photography contest. “Well…this happened,” Rao wrote on Instagram of his image. “I’ve read and heard about Red Sprites for a few years now and could have sworn I had seen a couple but it was nothing compared to this monster captured last night which was very naked eye visible, and very red.”
More than 2,220 images from photographers in 22 countries competed in this year’s edition of DarkSky International’s premier nighttime photography contest. Honors were handed out across 11 categories. The judging panel included accomplished astrophotographers who selected the winners based on composition, technical skill, and adherence to DarkSky’s Principles for Responsible Astrophotography.
DarkSky International hopes the contest can help raise awareness about the concerning issues triggered by light pollution. “Light pollution continues to grow at an alarming rate—nearly 10% annually worldwide—disrupting critical wildlife ecosystems, threatening community wellness, and dimming our view of the stars,” the company explained in a press release.