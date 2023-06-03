We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Looking for the perfect gift for your dad this Father’s Day but don’t want to get him another baseball cap or yet another pair of socks? We’ve got you covered with this incredible gift idea.

For the dad that loves to travel and save a pretty penny, too, the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle is the perfect solution. Just in time for Father’s Day, you can give Dad this incredible, all-inclusive travel bundle for only $159.99, the best price online, with code VACATION20. You’ll have to act fast, though, as this deal ends June 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Featuring Rosetta Stone, a top-rated language-learning software trusted by organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Dad can start learning a new language before traveling like never before. He’ll gain unlimited access to 24 languages and master reading, writing, and speaking in his preferred language.

Rosetta Stone’s cutting-edge TruAccent, the finest speech recognition system worldwide, will help your dad refine accents. With online and offline learning capabilities (only if lessons are downloaded before), he can access language courses anytime, anywhere!

But, Dad will need to put his language skills to the test, and that’s best done by traveling. Currently catering to over 1 million users worldwide and boasting a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from Trustpilot, Dollar Flight Club helps people see more of the world on a budget. Dad can get affordable flights for a much-deserved vacation, whether that’s to Spain, Hawaii, or almost anywhere else in the world, and take his new language skills onboard. Just take it from past users, who’ve scored roundtrip flights to Greece for only $394 and Croatia for only $320.

Also included is a nifty travel hacker bundle with over 400 lectures covering everything from affordable traveling hacks to successfully moving abroad. Geared towards all levels of travel expertise and available for a lifetime, Dad can come back and review topics when planning a new trip. He’s sure to enjoy its impressive strategies and tips to create eye-opening adventures.

Plus, he’ll get a lifetime subscription to RealVPN. This top-market reliable VPN solution boasts military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption. Dad’s online shopping history, banking information, IP address, and more will be protected from various websites on up to five devices. Prying eyes won’t be able to access vital info with RealVPN.

Prices subject to change.