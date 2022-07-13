Within the already niche world of audiophile personal audio, electrostatic headphones are the most niche niche because of their cost and amplification demands. Typically, this very specific technology requires a dedicated listening station and in return delivers a sonic purity that’s unrivaled. So the ability to transport something so transportive is amazing enough, but being able to get this reference-level engineering at $900 off is astounding.

The Shure KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System packs a 24-bit/96 kHz digital-to-analog converter, an amp, and isolating earphones into one pocketable package. This self-contained signal chain conveys every transient, every shudder and flutter in your tracks. Natural and spacious and distortion-free, the KSE1500 is insanely technically proficient. And built-in EQ/DSP allows for a bit of on-the-go tone tweaking. While the pack is a mildly hefty handful, the earphones themselves are extremely lightweight and, in total, this miniaturized desktop system is the peak of realism for those looking to scale Mt. Transparency.

If the KSE1500 is too rich for your blood, or you already have a carefully curated stack and are just looking for the final playback piece, you can currently get the DAC-free Shure KSE1200 Electrostatic Earphone System for only $1,399 (Was $1,999). And if you’re looking for a wider variety of playback options to snag before Prime Day ends, check out our comprehensive list of audio deals.