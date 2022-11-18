We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Golf is a game that is compelling to many different types of people. Some aficionados are obsessed with it for the different types of gear. Then there are beginners who just want to improve. Finally, some people have never had a chance to play and just want to see what it’s all about.

For everyone from the beginner to the aficionado, SwingLogic SLX MicroSim-Home Golf MicroSimulator offers a chance to play golf during the colder winter months, or when just hanging out with some friends. It’s on sale right now as a part of our Early Black Friday Drops, so be sure to purchase it now as these prices won’t drop any lower in the coming weeks and the inventory is diminishing.

The SLX MicroSim is a 4K home golf simulator that enables you to practice golf for fun and during the colder seasons. The software is made by E6 Connect and has calibrated accuracy, so you can enjoy a 3D swing analysis and golf at some of the most famous courses in the world. Plus, you can use real golf balls with a driver. It also features an impressive reaction rate of 0.12 seconds to provide no delay in data transfer.

Among people who have purchased this product, there is no shortage of praise for its usability and fun factor. One verified customer said that it was such a hit, that they feel they are, “pretty sure at least two family members will be buying their own this Christmas.” Another verified customer felt that the value provided by this simulator was exceptional, stating, “Overall, you can’t beat the performance and value at this price point.”

Right now you can purchase the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim as a part of our Early Black Friday drops for $189.99, that’s a 24 percent markdown from its MSRP of $249. No coupon is necessary, but be sure to move quickly, as these deals won’t be around forever and there is a diminishing inventory.

Prices subject to change.