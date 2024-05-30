Capture breathtaking aerial footage with this 4K drone, now $69.97 through May 31

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Stack Commerce

Ninja Dragon, a brand known for pushing the boundaries of what consumer drones can achieve, is a game-changer in aerial photography and videography. For a limited time, save $100 off the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with 4-Way Anti-Collision and Optical Flow and get a bird’s-eye view while out and about!

Designed with stunning 4K capabilities, the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K is perfect for beginner and experienced drone users. The cutting-edge drone has advanced features designed to take your flying experience to the next level. With its stunning 4K camera, four-way anti-collision system, and optical flow technology, the Ninja Dragon Blade K stands out as a top choice.

Picture yourself capturing breathtaking high-resolution videos and images with unmatched clarity and detail from a bird’s-eye view on your next outdoor adventure. The Ninja Dragon Blade K’s construction makes this possible with an impressive 1,800mAh battery allowing it to hover in the air for up to 12 minutes. Whether traveling, camping, or taking a stroll outdoors, its built-in optical flow technology and three-camera features enable you to fly your drone safely on any adventure.

Safety is a top priority with the Ninja Dragon Blade K, thanks to its 4-way anti-collision system. Equipped with sensors on all sides, the drone’s sophisticated technology detects obstacles in every direction, allowing the drone to avoid potential collisions and make your experience worry-free. Whether you’re flying forward, backward, right, or left, you can trust that your drone will navigate safely, protecting it from crashes and extending its lifespan. Its user-friendly one-key takeoff and landing function allows users of all levels to maneuver the exciting gadget easily.

Grab The Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with 4-Way Anti-Collision and Optical Flow for only $69.997 (reg. $169) through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. with no coupon code required.

