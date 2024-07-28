Get a robot to do your laundry. Seriously, it’s possible.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine never having to fold your laundry again. Instead, you could just throw it in a pile (like you probably do already) and have a personal robot fold your towels and delicates into a neat pile without lifting a finger. That reality isn’t as futuristic as you think.

The instructor of this robotics e-learning bundle once built a robotic arm, and he wants to show you how to bring your own project ideas to life. With nine e-courses, you could automate almost any tedious chore or corner of your home—get started while it’s on sale for $59.97 (reg. $423) until July 28 at midnight.

Engineer the future of technology (or laziness)

Ever seen Smart House? That could be your future. Get started with follow-along projects like building an intercom system with Raspberry Pi (an electronic device), an obstacle detection app with Arduino (a program), and a surveillance alarm system with Python (a coding language).

After some hands-on practice with these tools, you might feel confident enough to experiment with your own ideas. Something simple to start with may be an electronic switch allowing you to control your coffee machine remotely to brew a cup of joe from bed.

But, if your sights are set on something higher, you could engineer an automatic pet feeder to keep Spot from waking you up on the weekends. Or, maybe you’re a closeted plant murderer who can never remember to water their plants—automate it!

Another fun idea that would be the ultimate test of your skills is a robot that could bring your Amazon packages inside so they don’t get stolen. The greatest thing about these courses is that the possibilities are truly endless. We can’t wait to see what you create.

See how you can automate chores or your home with this robotics e-learning bundle, now $59.97 (reg. $423) through July 28 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.