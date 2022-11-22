We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

People will do just about anything to let their beloved pets know how much they care about them. After all, a pet can mean almost more than anything to its owners.

Pets give their owners a lot to be thankful for. So, this holiday season, give them something to be thankful for. As a part of our Thankful Deals campaign, you can be thankful for this highly reviewed Allergy Test My Pet Kit that’s available for a super discounted rate and is released ahead of Black Friday. But hurry, because this deal will only be around until November 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PST.

If your dog is experiencing symptoms of discomfort, it may be a sign of food sensitivity or environmental factors. Allergy Test My Pet Kit aims to get to the bottom of this without costing you a fortune in veterinary bills. It allows you to find out your dog’s intolerances or sensitivities for around 100 factors, which foods you should avoid, and which ones may be safe, as well as the common household and environmental factors that are affecting your pet’s well-being. The test’s results will include a custom analysis of around 100 food and environmental items your pet may have a sensitivity to, as well as a list of household items such as laundry and cleaning products, tobacco, and other things that may be causing a reaction for your pet.

Being able to provide your pets with some peace will also grant you some peace. There’s no shortage of people who have purchased the Allergy Test My Pet Kit that feel the same way. One verified user enjoyed the peace of mind, saying “Easy to use, fast results that are easy to understand. Now I can work on making my dog happier and healthier.” Another verified user was happy with the support they received, noting, “Tested for so many different things and when I had an issue, customer service was responsive and helpful!”

Right now you can help your pet avoid allergens with the Allergy Test My Pet Kit. Normally retailing for $107.99, you can get it on sale as a part of our Thankful Deals for just $69.99. That’s a 44 percent markdown from its retail price! No coupon is necessary, just be sure to hurry because this promotion will only last through November 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change