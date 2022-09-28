We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency has gone mainstream, which means big gains for early investors and big risks for those who try to surf market trends—which is where virtual private networks, or VPNs, come in. This newfound attention has increased the number of online scammers trying to steal bits of the crypto pie for themselves so, if you’re planning on trading crypto on popular sites—like Coinbase, Crypto.com, or Binance—you should strongly consider directing some dividends to a VPN that will protect your investment. Whether you’re trading on your phone, laptop, or desktop PC, the best VPNs for crypto trading will make sure your gains stay safe in your accounts.

What is a VPN?

When using a web browser, the websites you visit have the ability to collect information about you, including your IP address and location. Large companies like Google and Facebook use these details, along with information about your browsing habits, to send you personalized advertisements, among other things.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, hide your digital identity from data-hungry companies, as well as from would-be attackers. They encrypt the data that you send, which protects your passwords and location data from other parties. Think of a VPN as a mask to put on over your digital self. While using a VPN, data trackers can tell that your device is at a specific website and that it’s wearing a mask, but they can’t see the identifying information that tells them who you are.

VPNs are especially handy when you connect to the internet via unsecured networks, like public Wi-Fi, or when you need extra security, like when you trade crypto. You can also use VPNs to get around geo-blocked websites or blacklists. Many people use this functionality to access international versions of streaming services like Netflix.

While VPNs encrypt the data that you send, it’s important to remember that the VPN provider ultimately has access to your browsing habits. This is why many top VPNs have a “no log” policy, which means that they don’t keep any records of your use. Stick to trusted premium VPNs, rather than the sketchy free ones—you’ll thank us later.

For more information on VPNs work and setting them, please check out our handy guide on how to use a VPN.

How we picked the best VPNs for crypto trading

I’ve been a professional tech writer for about a decade now and I’ve personally tested many of the VPNs for my own personal use. I know which ones perform well, and which ones leave a lot to be desired. I also trade crypto from time to time, so I’m familiar with the basic mechanics of buying and selling coins. To make these recommendations, I consulted reviews, online guides, specs, and spoke to several information security experts. After this research, we know well which VPNs are best for crypto traders, and which ones you should skip.

What to consider when signing up for a VPN

The world of VPNs might seem confusing, but many of the top platforms offer similar services for comparable prices. Choosing a VPN ultimately comes down to a few specific factors that will depend on your own lifestyle and the number of devices. Here are a few things to keep in mind before locking in a 2- or 3-year subscription.

Do I really need a VPN to trade crypto?

Let’s not mince words here: Crypto is a fun gamble, but it’s also a breeding ground for scammers and fraud. No matter how well-regarded a crypto trading site may seem, you should definitely protect your identity when giving over vital info like passwords or credit card information. We sought out providers that offer significant security measures, including kill switches and anti-virus protection. We also specifically looked for a feature called split-tunneling, which allows you to route some of your internet activity through your VPN, and access some sites publicly.

Can you pay for a VPN with crypto?

If you’re concerned with crypto trading, you may already have quite a bit of money tied up in coins like Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum. Most of our recommendations offer at least one crypto payment option. Some support three or even more. We looked for VPNs that offered more crypto payment options.

How many connections do I need?

The biggest quantitative difference between high-end VPN providers is the number of simultaneous connections that they allow. Many offer simultaneous connections across 5 or 6 devices, though a couple offer 10 or more. Realistically, we imagine that crypto users care primarily about locking down their phone and primary computer, but there are options if you want security on every device in your home.

Speed and cost

Using a VPN will always make your internet at least a tiny bit slower. When you use a VPN, you’re forcing your information to make a couple stops on the way between you and whatever website you’re looking at. Since you’re routing your browsing through another server, the sheer fact of that distance means that it’ll take a little longer to load your sites. That’s just geography.

The best VPNs will only slow you down the slightest bit. Others may noticeably slow things down. This is one of a few reasons why it’s always worth it to pay for a well-known VPN rather than use a sketchy free alternative. More often than not, when an online service like a VPN is free, you’re the product that’s being sold.

Price

Most trustworthy VPN services charge between $10 and $15 per month to use their platforms. If you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck, we highly recommend paying up front for a year or two of service, as that will significantly reduce the cost of admission. In picking the best VPNs, we weighed the cost of the service heavily, though not quite as much as their crypto offerings.

A word of warning on VPNs and crypto wallets

Some of the most popular crypto-trading websites are subject to regional or national restrictions that make them unavailable to certain users. Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is blocked in the US, Singapore, and Ontario, Canada. Similarly, Coinbase is only available in parts of Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and most of the US. (Sorry, Hawaii.)

While you can theoretically use a VPN to access these websites worldwide, doing so may break their Terms of Use agreements, which could lead them to freeze your account if they found out. Depending on the situation, using them may also lead to legal and financial complications. As such, we strongly recommend that you do not use a VPN to sidestep corporate policies and/or local laws. It’s a bad idea and will likely lead to bad outcomes for yourself and your assets.

The best VPNs for crypto trading: Reviews & Recommendations

While the acronym might make it sound technical and intimidating, you now have everything you need to know to pick the best VPN for your private web browsing needs, crypto or otherwise. Whether you just want a cheap VPN that gets the job done without much fuss, or a more premium option with expansive security options, at least one of our picks will suit you well.

Best overall: NordVPN

Why it made the cut: NordVPN offers fast speeds, thousands of servers, and six simultaneous connections for a reasonable, crypto-friendly price.

Specs

Server count: Over 5,500 servers in 59 countries

Over 5,500 servers in 59 countries Connection limit: Supports 6 device connections at once

Supports 6 device connections at once Home country: Panama

Panama Free/trial version: None

None Standard plan price: $11.99 per month, $59.98 per year, or $126.96 every two years

$11.99 per month, $59.98 per year, or $126.96 every two years Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple

Pros

Well-established reputation

Many servers

Advanced features you actually want

Accepts three forms of crypto

Cons

Only six simultaneous connections

Doesn’t accept altcoins

The most popular things aren’t always the best, NordVPN is the best service for most people, including crypto traders. It has basically everything you want from a premium VPN service, including a high number of servers, very good speeds, and a competitive price. Nord also accepts three popular forms of cryptocurrency, which makes it a good option for crypto traders.

NordVPN’s security features are what truly sets it apart from its counterparts. Not only does it offer dedicated IP services—which are designed to fool sites into thinking you aren’t using a VPN at all—Nord has split-tunneling, “double VPN” protection, and a kill-switch. Also, its desktop app recently got a makeover, and it’s a lot more visually appealing.

NordVPN has quite a few advanced options for the most careful traders, including a data breach scanner, encrypted cloud storage, and a password manager. Most of these cost an additional fee, though so keep that in mind when signing up. Also, Nord only offers six simultaneous connections. While that’s not the best, it’s more than enough for most people. Overall, NordVPN delivers the goods, and it’s a great option for crypto trading.

Best for mobile: ExpressVPN

Why it made the cut: ExpressVPN’s intuitive app and impressive server count make it an ideal VPN for those who want to easily trade crypto.

Specs

Server count: Over 3,000 servers in 94 countries

Over 3,000 servers in 94 countries Connection limit: Supports 5 device connections at once

Supports 5 device connections at once Home country: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Free/trial version: None

None Standard plan price: $12.95 per month, or $99.95 per year

$12.95 per month, or $99.95 per year Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, some stablecoins (USDC, BUSD, PAX)

Pros

Trusted brand name

Reliable

Best-in-class app

Accepts three forms of crypto payment

Cons

Expensive

Only allows five connections at once

ExpressVPN is one of the best platforms out there for the average VPN user. It has arguably the best mobile app of all our VPN picks, making it a great choice for those who like to trade on the go. When using it, you get the sense that ExpressVPN is the provider for people who don’t want to worry about their VPN, and it fits the bill quite nicely.

Its speeds are quite good, its interface is no-fuss, and it just works. Express also accepts three forms of cryptocurrency for payment, which is nice for traders. In addition to all this, ExpressVPN has all the security features you want, including split-tunneling and a kill-switch, though it lacks dedicated IP support.

However, Express does have some downsides. It only allows only five simultaneous connections, fewer than many of its competitors. It’s a bit more expensive than platforms like Private Internet Access and Surfshark, especially if you opt for a month-to-month contract. Still, if you’re looking for a simple but effective VPN, it’s a great pick.

Best high-security: CyberGhost

Why it made the cut: CyberGhost’s ridiculous server count and high simultaneous connections make it a great choice for crypto traders.

Specs

Server count: 7900 servers in 91 countries

7900 servers in 91 countries Connection limit: Supports 7 device connections at once

Supports 7 device connections at once Home country: Romania

Romania Free/trial version: None

None Price: $12.99 per month, $51.48 per year, or $78 every two years

$12.99 per month, $51.48 per year, or $78 every two years Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin

Pros

Supports 7 connections at once

Extremely high server count

Dedicated IP setup is very easy

Cons

Not the best UI

Only supports Bitcoin purchases

If you’re looking to max out your crypto security, CyberGhost is a very competitive option. One of the most popular VPN providers out there, CyberGhost combines a reasonable price with nice security options, as well as a server count that far exceeds most of the competition.

CyberGhost’s dedicated IP option gives you an access token that’s so secure that not even the company itself knows what it is. Unfortunately, this means that you’ll have to purchase an entirely new payment plan if you lose it, so make sure to back it up somewhere. That dedicated IP option should prevent big internet companies like Google from knowing that you’re using a VPN at all, which is very handy during peak hours.

CyberGhost offers top-notch security at a fairly low cost of entry. Seven simultaneous connections is nothing to sneeze at either. The only real downside to CyberGhost is that it only offers one form of crypto-friendly payment, but let’s be honest: If you’re a crypto trader worth your salt, you’re probably holding some Bitcoin. CyberGhost is also one of the fastest VPNs out there according to tests, so you should definitely consider it regardless of your situation.

Best that accepts Bitcoin: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access Check Price

Why it made the cut: Trusted, reliable, and speedy, Private Internet Access also accepts four forms of crypto payment.

Specs

Server count: Over 28,000 servers in 84 countries

Over 28,000 servers in 84 countries Connection limit: Supports 10 device connections at once

Supports 10 device connections at once Home country: United States

United States Free/trial version: None

None Standard plan price: $12.00 per month, $90 per year, or $56 for two years

$12.00 per month, $90 per year, or $56 for two years Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin

Pros

Accepts many forms of crypto

Great server count

10 simultaneous connections

Cons

Could be faster

Private Internet Access isn’t quite as well-known as NordVPN or ExpressVPN, but it sits solidly in the top tier of premium VPNs. PIA offers more servers and more connections than many of our other picks, but charges less for its services. PIA also accepts Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, as well as the two most popular altcoins, making it a strong choice for traders.

Private Internet Access doesn’t quite match the performance of the most popular services: It isn’t quite as fast as its rivals and its dedicated IP service isn’t as well-regarded as CyberGhost’s. It has the security features you expect from a VPN in its price range, such as split-tunneling and a kill-switch, though. And, like NordVPN, it offers matching antivirus software and other advanced features for an additional fee.

PIA’s crypto-friendly pay policy and 10 simultaneous connections make it a great choice for many crypto traders. It’s also pretty cheap compared to the competition, which is always a plus. However, if you’re willing to shell out more for the fastest VPN out there, it might be best to stick with one of our other picks.

Best that accepts altcoins: Surfshark

Why it made the cut: The crypto-friendly provider Surfshark is arguably the best deal in the VPN space.

Specs

Server count: 3200 servers in 95 countries

3200 servers in 95 countries Connection limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Home country: The Netherlands

The Netherlands Free/trial version: None

None Standard plan price: $12.95 per month, $47.88 per year, or $59.76 for two years

$12.95 per month, $47.88 per year, or $59.76 for two years Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple

Pros

Accepts more forms of crypto than most

Unlimited connections

Great speeds

Good price

Cons

Less fancy features than some

Surfshark is our only VPN pick that accepts Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, which makes it a standout option for altcoin lovers. However you pay, it’s one of the best VPNs you can buy right now.

Surfshark offers some of the fastest speeds you can get from a VPN at a very reasonable price. It also allows unlimited simultaneous connections, which is almost unheard of, even for premium VPN providers. While its network of servers is smaller than our other picks, it’s still more than enough for most users. If you want a VPN that can serve the needs of your entire family, Surfshark might be the way to go.

However, Surfshark does lack some advanced features. It has split-tunneling and a kill-switch, but no dedicated IP support. For our money, though, if you want a cheap VPN for crypto trading that just works, Surfshark is more than sufficient.

Best budget: ProtonVPN

Why it made the cut: ProtonVPN’s lack of a data cap makes it the best free VPN by default.

Specs

Server count: Over 1,700 servers in 63 countries (premium)

Over 1,700 servers in 63 countries (premium) Connection limit: Supports 10 device connections at once (premium)

Supports 10 device connections at once (premium) Home country: Switzerland

Switzerland Free/trial version: Yes, speed-capped

Yes, speed-capped Standard plan price: $10.52 per month, $75.69 per year, or $126.10 every two years (billed in Euro)

$10.52 per month, $75.69 per year, or $126.10 every two years (billed in Euro) Cryptocurrencies accepted: Bitcoin

Pros

10 simultaneous connections

Free tier actually works

Easy upgrades

Cons

Premium tier is expensive

Only accepts one form of crypto

The term “free VPN” is mostly a misnomer, but ProtonVPN is a rare exception. Most free VPNs are data-capped, forcing you to meticulously count every megabyte of every download you make. Not only is ProtonVPN a reputable brand, but the free version of its service also operates without a data cap, making it the best way to try using a VPN for free.

Now, while ProtonVPN’s free tier is a great deal, it isn’t comparable to a premium VPN. It only offers three servers, protects a single device, and can’t be used for streaming or file-sharing. In theory, though, it should work for crypto trading.

ProtonVPN’s premium tier is also a good choice. It can protect up to 10 devices and delivers decent speeds. That said, it doesn’t have some of the advanced features that crypto traders might want, such as dedicated IP addresses.

If you’re planning on trading crypto with any regularity, we strongly recommend shelling out for a premium VPN. If you want to try a free VPN before you subscribe to one, ProtonVPN is the way to go.

FAQs

Q: Is a VPN necessary for trading? While a VPN isn’t technically necessary for crypto trading, crypto sites are a haven for scams and fraud of all varieties. We strongly recommend investing in a premium VPN, as well as using dedicated email addresses (if not payment methods) for every account you have. Q: What is the best VPN for Bitcoin payments? Generally speaking, you can purchase any major VPN provider with Bitcoin. However, certain providers do not support altcoins like Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple. Check the provider’s payment page before buying. Q: Is it illegal to use Binance with a VPN? There’s nothing illegal about using Binance with a VPN if you live in a country where the platform operates. If you live in one of the countries where it isn’t available—such as the US, Singapore, or parts of Canada—then things get more complicated. Technically, Binance has not been banned in the US, so it is not illegal to use the service there. However, it is against the site’s Terms of Use to hold or access a Binance account if you’re a citizen of those countries. Binance has a separate, more limited platform, Binance.us, for US-based crypto transactions.



In theory, Binance could freeze or deactivate your account if they find out that you’re using the unrestricted Binance platform from the US. A VPN should protect you from getting caught, but it’s a tricky situation that could lead to unforeseen legal consequences. We recommend using Binance.us or another exchange.

Final thoughts on the best VPNs for crypto trading

Whether you intend to watch the markets like a hawk, or simply move some money around every now and then, you should definitely invest in a premium VPN. Though all these VPNs might have slightly different features and limitations, all of them will do the basic job of protecting you against the bad guys, and that’s really all that matters.