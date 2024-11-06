The best pocket microscopes of 2024

Share







Pocket microscopes are a way to take a sense of adventure with you wherever you go. These tiny machines allow you to zoom in and see an object’s surface or even look at cells without the care and precision usage that a standard laboratory-style microscope demands. Alternatively, they can be more powerful scientific machines that aren’t anchored to a table, allowing you to investigate things like your teeth or skin. In other words, these are microscopes—like our best overall, the Carson Pocket Micro—that emphasize fun and freedom. Here, we look at the best pocket microscopes from trusted sources to give you the best chance of finding something great.

How we selected the best pocket microscopes

The best pocket microscopes were picked for the reliability of their make and the reputation of their brand. Our selections represent a variety of magnification amounts, usage methods, and pricing options. As someone who has used microscopes in a real laboratory setting, I know firsthand why we often imagine microscopes as expensive but easy to break. Yet, we see that this isn’t always the case with microscopes for kids … or the best pocket microscopes.

The best pocket microscopes: Reviews & Recommendations

What follows is a list of pocket microscopes that you should be able to use to find something you’ll like easily. That means you’ll be able to find something for explorations with your kid, a device to give your eyes a bit of extra examination power on the go, and a few pocket microscopes ready to let you see cellular-level microscopic images. Everyone from the budding scientist to the collector should be able to find something on this list.

Best overall: Carson Pocket Micro

Why it made the cut: This is a very classic and affordable pocket microscope from a reliable source.

Specs

Magnification: 20X – 60X

20X – 60X Size: 1.8 x 1.1 x 3.9 inches

Pros

Classic pocket microscope design

Good variable magnification range

Incredibly easy to use

Ideal for collectors

Cons

Can’t see at the cellular level

Carson’s Pocket Micro provides the classic style of pocket microscope at a very low price. Collectors and those wanting to zoom in on the surface of something while out and about can do so easily with this scope. Adjusting the scope’s magnification is very simple and anyone can do it successfully, including microscope beginners.

We favor the Carson Pocket Micro over other similar makes for two reasons. First, it has a wider range of potential magnifications. Where most are stuck at 30X, this goes from 20X to 60X. Next, it has a very low price. This is simultaneously the best pick overall for most users and the best budget option.

However, this scope is not “perfect” because it will not please everyone. It cannot see at the cellular level and does not have computer- and phone-sharing options. If you want to see more or upgrade to have more varied viewing options, keep reading.

Best for kids: Discovery Toys Explore IT!

Why it made the cut: It provides an excellent entryway to basic microscopy for children at a bargain price.

Specs

Magnification: 40X

40X Size: 6.3 inches long

Pros

Very inexpensive

Safe rubber eyepiece

Protected lens

Lanyard strap

Cons

40X only, won’t see cells

This is one of the easiest ways to get your kids out and about with a microscope to examine things they find on your adventures together. The eyepiece has a rubber guard for increased safety and comfort for young users, while the lens has its own protective guard, too. There’s even a lanyard strap to help keep it on your child’s person and not left behind. Not that it’d be the biggest loss in the world, as you can typically find this microscope for $30 or under.

One thing to keep in mind with this microscope is that it cannot see cells. While that is not unique to this pocket microscope (many are designed specifically for looking at coins and other collectibles), it can be disappointing to a child if it isn’t what they’re expecting.

Best for documents: Carson zOrb

Why it made the cut: “Scan” your documents with ease using this egg-shaped microscope.

Specs

Magnification: 81X

81X Size: 1.8 x 1.8 x 2.4 inches

Pros

Egg shape allows for natural grips

Internal light ring

2MP cam for pics and video

Cons

Not compatible with tablets

If you want to zoom in on old documents, money, leaves, and other such surfaces, you’ll probably find Carson’s zOrb useful. It has a powerful ring of light along the bottom that will illuminate whatever you put it close to. The resulting scene will be magnified into a bright, clear image of approximately 81X magnification when projected onto a 32-inch monitor.

Best convertible: AmScope HHD Series Handheld Microscope

Why it made the cut: This portable microscope can be used with a stand or as a handheld.

Specs

Magnification: 50X – 1000X

50X – 1000X Size: Scope section ~5 inches long

Pros

Comes with stand

Internal battery allows for completely wireless usage

2.0 MP camera

Versatile zoom range

Cons

Will probably struggle at full magnification

One of the hardest parts about using a pocket microscope for cellular-level microscopy is their inherent fidgetiness. The option to dock this handheld scope into a specially made stand gives you that extra stability you’ll sometimes need. And, since it has an internal battery, you can still use it in impromptu field visits. Just park the stand on a park bench and go at it. You’ll also appreciate the 2MP camera that can give you images up to 1080p resolution.

Why it made the cut: Great for sample scouting and simple cellular research.

Specs

Magnification: 100X – 250X

100X – 250X Size: 2.5 x 1.25 x 4.25 inches

Pros

Affordable at any budget

Surprisingly high zoom

Entry level difficulty

Phone and direct view options

Cons

Not compatible with all phones

Would like to see lower magnification settings, too

This Carson pocket microscope will allow you to zoom in and get a cursory look at what’s going on at the cellular level. You can either peer in through the top view lens yourself or clip your phone to it to view everything through your phone cam. However, it should be noted that the phone clip won’t work on just any phone—you’ll need your phone’s camera to fit firmly and snugly with the scope area, as this is a physical (not digital) view.

Since the magnification is higher, we recommend you use this to find interesting samples to bring back to your home or school club lab to get a more precise view of the materials.

Why it made the cut: This provides a nearly in-lab microscope experience anywhere.

Specs

Magnification: Up to 400X

Up to 400X Size: 6.3 x 4 x 1.3 inches (collapsed)

Pros

Creates a sort of “pop-up” microscope anywhere

Very stable images taken portably

Operable via phone or browser

Works with standard slides

USB chargeable for anywhere usage

Cons

Expensive

This one is expensive but provides a real microscope experience anywhere. It provides a base for sturdy placement and uses app-based or browser-based controlling and viewing (you can see how advanced it gets via the ioLight brochure), so your samples won’t get jostled about as you use the scope. In essence, you get a sort of simulated laboratory scope on the go.

Best with digital viewport: Celestron Portable LCD Digital Microscope

Why it made the cut: This handheld microscope is great for those with glasses or who hate using eyepieces.

Specs

Magnification: Up to 54X

Up to 54X Size: 3.8 x 2.5 x 4.2 inches

Pros

Fully electronic display

Ample storage for images

Optical and digital zoom options, as well

Great for partner collab

Excellent for those with glasses

Cons

Resolution could be higher

Requires AA batteries

There is no doubt that typical eyepieces aren’t great for sharing views with a friend or comfortable to use with glasses. The on-object digital viewing port of this pocket microscope fixes both issues at once. It also eliminates the need to hold a smartphone to get a good digital view, letting you focus all your attention on the microscope itself. Plus, you still get the opportunity to port saved images (it comes with 128MB internal storage, expandable to 16GB with an SD card) to your computer via USB, should you want to.

Why it made the cut: This is a pro-grade handheld with advanced uses.

Specs

Magnification: ~5X – 200X

~5X – 200X Size: 1.4 x 5.6 inches

Pros

Includes UVW and IR light

Integrated Wi-Fi connection

Wide range of applications

1.3MP cam with up to 1280 x 1024p resolution

Cons

2-hour battery life

This small microscope is made to inspect everything from textiles to botanical samples. It includes options for ultraviolet light (UVW), which can increase viewing accuracy, and infrared (IR), which is used for chemical imaging and can help identify diamonds and gems, among other uses. During usage, you’ll appreciate the scope’s built-in Wi-Fi and ability to produce video up to 1280 x 1024p with its 1.3MP cam.

Best for group study: Electron Microscopy Sciences ProScope T1

Why it made the cut: This scope is designed to transmit imagery to up to 253 smartphones simultaneously.

Specs

Magnification: 50X

50X Size: 10 x 8 x 6 inches

Pros

Casts to hundreds of smartphones simultaneously

Excellent for skin, hair, and body examinations

Comfortable hand grip

Cons

Doesn’t work with laptops/desktop computers

2-hour battery life

Microscopy can be fun for individual discovery, but much like a museum, it sometimes pays to have a human guide. Electron Microscopy Sciences’ ProScope T1 invites up to 253 others to join in on the investigation with their iOS or Android devices, including high-quality tablets for college students. From here, images can be frozen (for stability) and captured for later reference. This microscope is considered ideal for dermatology, dentistry, and body examinations due to its form factor and 50X magnification, but it can be used out in the field, too.

What to consider before buying a pocket microscope

Pocket microscopes are pretty simple, and that’s kind of the point; you get a small, pared-down scope to take along with you! Still, we find that there are some things that you should pay attention to before getting one of your own.

Magnification level

The Magnification of your microscope is critical to your overall experience. As we mentioned in our guide to microscopes for students, there is no “best” magnification level for a pocket microscope. Sometimes, you’ll want lower magnification; sometimes, you’ll want higher. It all depends on what you want to see.

For pocket microscopes, we typically see ranges between 30X and upwards of 250X zoom. On the low end, that’s going to help you make surface-level observations easier, a supercharged equivalent of spreading your fingers out on your phone to get a better look at something. From 100X, seeing cells starts to become possible, with them getting bigger and more visible as the magnification increases. Note that pocket microscopes don’t always have fine focus, so focusing on any individual or mass may be tricky.

Finally, since many pocket microscopes connect with your smartphone, be aware that an HD resolution does not affect your zoom level. This just affects the quality of the picture you see. Remember, seeing an elephant on an HD TV looks the same as seeing an amoeba on that same TV.

Stability

In lockstep with magnification level is stability. Even slight jiggles will make things difficult to focus on at higher magnification levels. As a result, if you want the highest magnification levels, you’ll also want additional stability. However, balancing movement and freedom with the ability to closely study things at the cellular level is part of the give and take of using a pocket microscope.

Size

“Pocket” doesn’t necessarily mean the microscope will fit in your pocket. Much in the same way that real-world Pokémon or “Pocket Monsters” would never fit in your pocket. While some will, others might need to be placed in your go bag, as this is just a category name. Check the size and plan accordingly.

Brand

Brand doesn’t mean much for many products where thousands of items are sold. A good shirt is a good shirt, whether it has a specific logo on it or not. However, relying on trusted brands does mean something for niche items with technological parts.

In many ways, pocket microscopes are a very niche product that’ll garner few reviews. And it’s easy to make a cheap, bad microscope and throw it on Amazon. That gives brands that produce quality models consistently a big boost in this arena. Fisher and associated brands, who have produced a wide variety of laboratory products that are known and trusted by scientists everywhere, are highly recommended for their consistent quality.

FAQs

Q: How much does a pocket microscope cost? On the low end, you can get a pocket microscope for between $20 and $30, but the sky’s the limit when it comes to this product category. Pro-grade pocket microscopes for field study can cost over $1,000. Q: Can you take photos through a pocket microscope? You can take photos through a pocket microscope if you get a model that allows it, but you might be able to even if it doesn’t. For example, if your mini microscope attaches to your phone or laptop, you can always take a screenshot there instead. Q: Can you see germs with a pocket microscope? You can see some types of germs with the right pocket microscope. It all depends on the build and design. If your pocket microscope only gets around 50X, it is intended for surface investigation only (such as looking at the veins of a leaf or imperfections on the surface of a coin). To have the best experience looking at cells, aim for 200X magnification and above, accepting that you still won’t likely see them up close or get to see viruses.

Final thoughts on the best pocket microscopes

Getting a good pocket microscope isn’t exactly difficult, but it helps to have a good vision of your intent before making a purchase. Whether you’re searching for cells, a good way to peer into the finer details of your collectibles, or just get your kids into STEM investigations while out on their own, we believe the preceding microscopes will all be of some value. However, should you be the adventurous type, extending to the construction of the scope, you should definitely check out our handy guide to building a solar microscope for more fun.