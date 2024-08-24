Wow! This pocket microscope takes pictures and videos

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You missed it. That bush you walked past? It’s holding a rare caterpillar. Since we’re feeling generous, you can use our digital, handheld microscope to get a closer look. Notice its soft hairs and hidden world of patterns that aren’t visible to your naked eye? Hit the shutter to take a picture for us, will ya?

But you can get your very own for far less than you might think while they're on sale for $69.97 (reg. $100) until Sept. 3.

See what you’ve been missing out on

This digital microscope isn’t like the one you used in high school biology. Instead of squinting through eyepieces, you can look at the micro-world comfortably through a 4-inch LCD screen. This also makes the gadget kid-friendly.

What do you want to explore? Insect wings and eyes? Plants? Computer circuit boards? Maybe your coin collection or jewelry? Once you start looking through the microscope, you’ll have even more inspiration.

The microscope has 80x magnification for getting nice and close, so feel free to get acquainted with Mother Nature’s best insects, plants, and animals. When something catches your eye—maybe that rare caterpillar that turned into a butterfly—take 2MP photos or start recording 1080p videos. Everything you capture is saved to an included microSD card.

A downside of this digital microscope is that you’ll have to keep it charged, but its 2,000mAh capacity should keep you more than covered for day-to-day adventures.

Don’t miss this sale on a pocket microscope with recording capabilities: $69.97 (reg. $100) until September 3 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed for this price.

