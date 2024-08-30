Forget binoculars—this pocket telescope sees miles away

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

They all lied to you. They said binoculars are the best way to spot bucks and eagles, but they were wrong. You can spot your prey and rare birds miles away using only one hand with our best-selling handheld telescope.

Imagine spotting a pack of deer you never would’ve seen otherwise or, better yet, witnessing an eagle family in their nest because you have a close-up view in the palm of your hand. It’s cheaper than you think, too. This HD monocular telescope is only $39.97 (reg. $54.99) until Sept. 3.

Get close up from miles away

These binoculars have 50×60 magnification, allowing you to see several miles away. If your binoculars have something like 10x magnification, you’re probably maxing out at about 3,000 feet away and missing out on long-distance sightings—rare birds and that 12-point buck. They’re also great for stargazing.

You can mount the telescope against your phone’s camera lens and use it to take pictures. Snap rare wildlife shots while camping, or take it to a concert and get some close-ups of your favorite musicians. Tell everyone you took those amazing pictures with your phone—and your portable telescope.

Enjoy HD viewing through BAK4 prisms glass with fully coated optics. Those sciencey terms simply mean you’ll get bright, clear images, even in low-light conditions like at dawn or dusk.

Get your telescope for bird watching, hunting, camping, concerts, or whatever else you want to zoom in on before the price goes back up: $39.97 (reg. $54.99) through Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.