The best LED face masks of 2024

Practically every beauty influencer that shows up on my TikTok feed owns an LED face mask. Sure, you serve Hannibal Lecter realness while sporting one, but do these fancy false faces actually yield results? The answer is yes, and they do their job very well. They’re also a great addition to your skincare routine. You can treat multiple skin concerns, like blemishes, wrinkles, acne, eczema, and more from the comfort of your own couch. They are a little pricey but cost less than one trip to the aesthetician or dermatologist. Technically, that’s money saved. And personally, I think Hannibal Lecter slays (the “werk” way, not the murder one) in The Silence of the Lambs. I’m sure he would love our best overall pick, the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro. Say hello to better skin with the best LED face masks.

How we chose the best LED face masks

I have adult acne, and I’ve developed an encyclopedic knowledge while trying to cure it. Since I work at a general interest science magazine and am a person who is generally interested in science, I’ve made sure to find LED masks that are backed by dermatologists and/or FDA-approved. I’m also Popular Science‘s chief skincare girlie, having previously covered the best high-frequency wands. I included price, skin concern, wavelength, treatment time, and added features in my search criteria.

The best LED face masks: Reviews & Recommendations

You mean all I have to do for better skin is put on this mask that doesn’t turn me into a zoot-suited trickster? And I can wear it while watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City? Incredible. These editor-approved LED face masks will be part of my nightly (anti-)rot routine.

The Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask is the only one on our list that’s dermatologist-created. Dr. Dennis Gross—the man behind the brand—is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatological surgeon who’s been in the business for over 25 years. Combined with FDA clearance, you don’t even need to step in his New York-based office to get IRL results. A combination of 100 LEDs in red mode and 62 LEDs in blue mode helps diminish wrinkles, lessen discoloration, and clear acne. There are three treatment settings to choose from: Anti-aging red light, acne-fighting blue light, and a mode that combines both forms of light. It’s rechargeable and cordless, meaning you can do a short task during the 3-minute treatment. If you’re a busy bee, automatic shut-off means time is one less thing to worry about for once. You can even flip the mask upside-down to treat your neck and decolletage.

Although it is a hard mask and doesn’t conform tightly to the face, the number and strength of the LEDs make up for it. At $455, it is very expensive, but I think the Dr. Dennis Gross red light mask is worth the splurge, thanks to its effectiveness and short treatment time.

Best for acne: Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask

Sun Home Saunas See It

Sun Home Saunas makes one of our favorite portable saunas, but the company also makes red light therapy products. I love its Radiant Face Mask for its flexibility and portability. The FDA-cleared mask included five kinds of light wavelengths: red, deep-red, amber, near-infrared, and blue, although the company doesn’t specify the nanometers of each wavelength. Since it’s not a hard mask, it conforms to the face, allowing the LEDs to sit closer for effectiveness. It’s recommended to use the mask 3-5 times a week, with results after four weeks. Although treatment time is 10 minutes—longer than our best overall pick—it’s not too long in the grand scheme of things.

Best for wrinkles: SolaWave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

Red light is the best kind of light for anti-aging, and this SolaWave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is exclusively designed for just that. 630nm of red light and 830nm of near-infrared light improve firmness, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and address other visible signs of aging. It’s flexible and conforms to the face for effectiveness, and the silicone is hygienic, comfortable, and easy to clean. Using three times a week for 10 minutes yields results after four weeks.

Best for hyperpigmentation: HigherDOSE Red Light Therapy Face Mask

The HigherDOSE Red Light Therapy Face Mask uses red and near-infrared light to reduce redness, boost collagen and elastin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten skin. Using it for 10 minutes 3-5 times a week yields results in two weeks. HigherDOSE also claims the mask boosts mood and combats blue light from screens. It’s also FSA/HSA eligible—perfect if you have a bunch of funds saved up. It’s also cordless, meaning you can do yoga and house chores while wearing it.

Best cordless: Therabody TheraFace Mask

If you’d like to look like a Star Wars robot, the Therabody TheraFace Mask will help you achieve just that. All jokes aside, the mask sports some serious specs. It’s packed with medical-grade LEDs that offer different kinds of treatment. There’s also a vibration mode to help ease facial tension and boost circulation. It comes with removable protective eye shields and is easy to use hands-free for multitasking. You can choose from a 3-minute fast treatment or a 9-minute full treatment. It’s a splurge at $599, but its number of modes and LEDs justifies its best premium pick pricing.

Best budget: Skin Gym LED Face Mask

What to consider when buying the best LED face masks

Not all LED face masks were created with skin benefits in mind. Here’s how to find one that fulfills its promises:

How LED face masks work

LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, are found in all sorts of objects, like TVs and light bulbs. The light the LED emits stimulates biochemical reactions in skin cells, which yields different results, which we’ll elaborate on shortly.

More LEDs do not enhance mask performance. However, LEDs placed too far apart decrease light concentration, which lessens the mask’s effectiveness. LEDs with minimal space between them give the best results.

Light wavelength

As we know, different kinds of light can damage the skin. But, the right kinds are reparative. Red light and near-infrared light penetrate the skin dermis (the middle layer of your skin) to promote collagen and elastin, which promote skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. This makes it perfect for anti-aging or even healing wounds. Blue light wavelengths kill acne-causing bacteria and penetrate only the epidermis, the top layer of your skin.

Light wavelength is measured by nanometers (nm). Each wavelength yields a different color. Here are the wavelengths for blue, red, and near-infrared light:

Blue: 300-500nm, but most effective results at 415nm

300-500nm, but most effective results at 415nm Red: 620-750nm, but most effective results at 630nm

620-750nm, but most effective results at 630nm Near-infrared: 750-2,500nm, most effective results at 830nm

Some devices use a combination of these wavelengths for better results. Other devices include yellow, green, and amber wavelengths.

FDA approval & dermatologist recommendations

FDA approval is mandatory when marketing or selling US products that potentially carry a significant risk of injury or illness. Prescription and over-the-counter meds, vaccines, and class III medical devices like pacemakers, breast implants, or prostheses need this approval. Do you need FDA approval to sell an LED face mask? Nope. These devices do not meet the risk category associated with the requirement. However, manufacturers seek FDA approval to ensure their devices are safe and effective for their intended use. There are FDA-approved face masks, one of which is our best overall pick. This means the masks are professional-grade, like what you’d find in a dermatologist’s office. There are also FDA-cleared masks, which have a lower clearance than approval. These masks aren’t professional grade, but still do a decent job at treating skin.

A dermatologist-recommended LED face mask is just that: An LED face mask that a dermatologist recommends, based on what they know, research in the field, or after testing it for themselves.

Not all dermatologist-approved LED face masks are FDA-approved. However, FDA-approved LED face masks are more likely to be dermatologist-approved based on the clinical results needed for FDA approval.

Added features

Some LED face masks vibrate, include other wavelengths of light, and are cordless. Some are flexible to your face, and others are hard, like a plastic Halloween or hockey mask. Some of these added features do have benefits. VIbrations massage your face for some relaxation and de-stressing; flexible masks ensure that the LEDs sit closer to your skin, giving you more effective results. They’re not necessary, but they are neat and nice.

FAQs

Q: Can I use my LED mask every day? You can. However, it’s recommended you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Generally, they’ll recommend you use it for a set period multiple times a week. Usually, the masks have a built-in timer and automatic shutoff. You can also use your handy phone timer to make sure you’re getting just the right amount of light. Q: When should you not use an LED face mask? If you are sensitive to light and/or are taking medications that cause photosensitivity, use some protective goggles or avoid LED face masks completely. Do not use an LED face mask if you have a history of skin cancer, have an active rash, or if you’re on Accutane. Save the retinols, AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids), or high concentrations of vitamin C for another day, as these can cause an adverse reaction or irritation in conjunction with the LED light mask. Q: Are LED face masks safe? Generally, yes. They do not have a level of risk associated with it that would require FDA approval for use, and they also don’t use ultraviolet (UV) light, which can damage and burn the skin. They shouldn’t pose a risk to eye health if used as directed. If you’re worried about your eye health, you can wear protective goggles like the ones you’d wear in a tanning bed. We recommend these Super Sunnies Slim Flex UV eyeshields to protect your eyes while wearing an LED face mask.

Final thoughts on the best LED face masks

LED face masks are great at treating multiple skin concerns at the same time. If you want to treat wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, or stimulate collagen production, congrats, the LED face mask is your holy grail machine. Masks emit red, blue, or near-infrared light but come with bonus features that make using them even easier. There are minimal risks to using them, and you can even use them while you’re watching TV or exercising. LED face masks are a worthwhile investment if you’re looking to improve the way your skin feels and looks.