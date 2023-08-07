We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When the smell of cooking hot dogs and hamburgers is wafting through the air, a grill cover may be the last thing on your mind. But grills are vulnerable to rusting and corrosion caused by rain, sleet, snow, and hot, humid air, so a cover is a must if you want that same satisfaction for multiple seasons. Grills can also be susceptible to UV radiation damage and blowing sand, dirt, and other debris, so it’s important to keep the grill properly protected with thick, durable material to preserve and extend the grill’s life. Here are our recommendations for the best grill covers to keep your grill in good working order for many years to come.

How we chose the best grill covers

Grilling on the porch or patio is a favorite pastime that has led to our team having years of experience with grills, grill tools, and regular grill maintenance. We compiled this list of top products using this extensive experience and a significant amount of product research that focused on selecting the top grill covers from over 30 different options.

Key considerations during the research and selection process included the size, material, maintenance requirements, protective qualities, and any special features that made a product stand out from competitors. The selected products fell into several different size categories to provide a suitable range representing the grill cover sizes that are typically available. This list also includes polyester and canvas grill covers but left vinyl options out due to their propensity for drying, cracking, and fading.

Most grill covers that were considered could be maintained relatively easily with semi-regular cleaning, but we also looked for products that were capable of providing top-level protection against rain, sun, and debris. Some special features that were noted included built-in pockets, vents, and secure straps to ensure that the grill cover would not be blown off of the grill during a storm.

The best grill covers: Reviews & Recommendations

Grill covers should fit comfortably over the entire grill without stretching out the material, but the cover should not be so big that it actually touches the ground. So whether you prefer gas grills or charcoal grills, a cover is an essential grill accessory.

Best overall: Weber 7138 Premium Cover Spirit II

Why it made the cut: Equipped with Velcro fastening straps, this durable grill cover can keep your grill safe during strong storms.

Specs

Material: PVC-lined polyester

PVC-lined polyester Dimensions : 48 x 17.7 x 42 inches

: 48 x 17.7 x 42 inches Protective Capabilities: Waterproof, weather-resistant, UV-resistant

Pros

Built-in UV inhibitors

Fastening straps to secure the grill cover

Breathable fabric for increased ventilation

Weather-resistant PVC coating

Cons

Custom design may not fit all grills

Weber has long been known for producing superior grills and grill accessories, including tools, thermostats, and covers, so it shouldn’t be surprising that this durable product is a top option for individuals with a Weber Spirit II grill. This cover measures 48 inches wide by 17.7 inches deep by 42 inches high and will properly cover most grills that fall within these measurements. However, it should be noted that this grill cover is custom-made for Weber grills, so the cover may not fit all grills, depending on the side table’s shape.

The Velcro fastening straps can help to secure the cover for a tighter fit or to keep it from flying away during a storm. This grill cover is made with breathable polyester fabric that has been treated with a weather-resistant PVC coating to ensure that the grill cover can protect the grill from rain, sleet, and snow. It can also shield the grill from harmful UV radiation due to built-in UV inhibitors that slow discoloration and block UV rays.

Why it made the cut: Two built-in handles and adjustable straps help to secure the sturdy, heavy-duty oxford canvas and ensure the grill remains protected in clear, overcast, or stormy weather.

Specs

Material: PVC-lined oxford canvas

PVC-lined oxford canvas Dimensions: 50 x 22 x 40 inches

50 x 22 x 40 inches Protective Capabilities: Waterproof, rip-resistant, UV-resistant, side handles

Pros

Fastening straps and handles to help secure the grill cover

Heavy-duty PVC-lined oxford canvas construction

Concealed air vent to reduce moisture accumulation

Multiple sizes available

Cons

Custom-fit for top brands, may not fit some grills

To protect your grill from the elements, it’s important to invest in a durable product that can withstand harsh conditions without tearing or leaking. The iCOVER grill cover is made with UV-resistant oxford canvas material that is specifically designed for enduring tough weather so the grill can remain safe. It has an interior PVC coating that waterproofs the material, while the oxford canvas resists tears, rips, and other damage to the exterior.

The grill cover is designed with built-in handles for better control while putting the cover on or taking it off, and it has fastening straps to ensure that the cover will not be blown away during a bad storm. This version measures 50 inches wide by 22 inches deep by 40 inches high, though this product is also available in six alternate sizes. However, this grill cover is designed for Weber, Char-Broil, Nexgrill, and Brinkmann grills, so it may not fit some lesser-known grill brands.

Why it made the cut: With adjustable fastening straps and weather-resistant construction, the durable, rip-proof canvas grill cover is ideal for larger grills.

Specs

Material: PVC-lined oxford canvas

PVC-lined oxford canvas Dimensions : 58 x 24 x 48 inches

: 58 x 24 x 48 inches Protective Capabilities: Waterproof, rip-proof, UV-resistant

Pros

Rip-proof material and stitching

Adjustable fastening straps

Multiple sizes available

Cons

Grill cover may hang on the ground with shorter grills

This Grillman grill cover is made with premium oxford canvas with an interior PVC lining to protect the grill from rain, sleet, and snow. The canvas exterior is resistant to UV rays, but the material and even the stitching are rip-proof, making this grill cover a great choice for yards with a lot of blowing debris. It’s equipped with adjustable fastening straps that help to secure the grill cover during powerful storms. Just put the cover on the grill and tighten the straps to the desired tautness, then secure the hook-and-loop Velcro straps.

Intended to be used with large grills, the cover measures 58 inches wide by 24 inches deep by 48 inches high. Unfortunately, this means that the grill cover may hang on the ground if used with smaller grills, which can lead to an increase in moisture accumulation, mold, and mildew growth. However, the grill cover comes in six different sizes, so a more suitable size may be available.

Why it made the cut: A built-in storage pocket, handle, air vents, elastic hem cord, and adjustable click-close straps give the user a range of features and functions for more effective grill protection.

Specs

Material: PVC-lined polyester

PVC-lined polyester Dimensions: 52 x 24 x 44 inches

52 x 24 x 44 inches Protective Capabilities: Waterproof, UV-resistant, handle

Pros

Bound seams increase water resistance

Adjustable fastening straps and elastic hem cord

Built-in storage pocket, handles, and vents

Cons

Vulnerable to ripping and tearing damage

The Classic Accessories grill cover is equipped with adjustable fastening straps with strong plastic click-close buckles to ensure the cover will not slip off the grill once it is secured. This grill cover also has an elastic hem cord that can be tightened around the base of the grill to prevent the cover from sliding and to shield the grill from water that may splash up from the ground. It measures 52 inches wide by 24 deep by 44 inches high and is made with waterproof PVC-lined polyester to protect the grill from rain, sleet, and snow.

The grill cover has integrated vents to improve ventilation and reduce moisture accumulation. It’s also made with a built-in pocket on the front of the cover where accessories, like grill gloves, can be kept safe when the grill is not being used. Padded handles in the top of the cover make it easier to put on or take off. Still, the polyester material isn’t as durable as canvas, leaving the cover susceptible to ripping and tearing damage from blowing debris and careless users.

Why it made the cut: Designed with built-in side handles, Velcro fastening straps, and a drawstring to tighten the base, this affordable grill cover is easy to put on but difficult for high winds to dislodge.

Specs

Material: Oxford canvas with PVC coating

Oxford canvas with PVC coating Dimensions: 30 x 26 x 43 inches

30 x 26 x 43 inches Protective Capabilities: Waterproof, rip-proof, UV-resistant, side handles

Pros

Built-in side handles

Fastening straps for a more secure fit

Durable, rip-proof canvas

Waterproof PVC coating

Cons

Small size isn’t suitable for larger grills

The TVIRD grill cover is a premium quality product available at an affordable price because it has a relatively compact size that isn’t suitable for larger grills. However, users with a small grill will get excellent protection from the thick, durable oxford canvas grill cover treated with a PVC coating to increase weather resistance. In fact, this coating makes the grill cover waterproof and resistant to UV radiation, protecting the grill from corrosion, rusting, and discoloration.

The thick canvas material is rip-proof, but it also serves as an insulating layer that helps keep the grill safe during the freezing winter months. It measures 30 inches wide by 26 inches deep by 43 inches high and comes with a storage bag to keep the cover safe and pest-free while the grill is in use. Two large side handles make it easier to put the grill cover on and take it off, though the Velcro fastening straps and the drawstring base can keep the grill cover secure, even during strong winds.

Things to consider before buying a grill cover

When you’re deciding on the best grill cover to protect the grill from inclement weather, it’s key to learn about the most important product factors to select a product that suits your needs. A little extra time considering the size, material, maintenance requirements, and protection capabilities of the grill cover will help you make the right choice.

Size

The reason to have a grill cover is to protect the grill by covering it when it’s not being used. The cover should prevent rain, sleet, snow, and UV radiation from damaging the grill, but for this to occur, it needs to be the right size. If the cover is too small, it won’t be able to fit over the top of the grill, leaving it exposed to the elements. However, it’s also important that the grill cover isn’t too big because the sides and bottom of the cover will hang on the ground, trapping moisture and creating an ideal environment for mold and mildew growth.

The grill cover should completely cover the top and sides of the grill, but it should hang about one or two inches from the ground to allow for proper ventilation. To ensure you invest in the right grill cover, measure your grill from top to bottom and side to side with the side table or side burner fully extended. With these measurements in hand, it will be easier to select an appropriate grill cover, though you may also want to look for custom products that are made specifically for the make and model of your grill. Many grill cover manufacturers design the cover to fit popular models, so you may be able to find an exact match.

Material

The three primary materials commonly used to make grill covers are vinyl, polyester, and canvas. While each material affords the grill some protection, each option has benefits and shortcomings.

Vinyl grill covers are naturally waterproof, so they will provide a substantial amount of protection from rain. Keep in mind, though, that thin vinyl grill covers are prone to drying and cracking under the hot sun, so this material may not be the best for protecting the grill from UV radiation. Also, when the vinyl begins to crack, it exposes the grill to rain, sleet, and snow. That said, these grill covers do tend to be more affordable than canvas options.

Polyester is the most popular material for grill covers because it is affordable and durable, helping to protect the grill for years before needing to be replaced. While polyester isn’t inherently waterproof, it is typically treated with a PVC layer that is designed to resist water, UV radiation, and debris. However, polyester is more susceptible to tearing than thick, canvas grill covers.

Canvas is primarily used to make premium or high-end grill covers, so users can expect to pay a higher price for these products. However, the premium price is well worth it due to the thick, durable construction that’s resistant to rain, sleet, snow, UV radiation, dirt, dust, sand, and other debris. This material can also withstand high- and low-temperature extremes instead of drying and cracking under the hot sun or after being frozen during the winter months.

Protection

Anyone can throw a simple sheet or tarp over a grill to try and keep rain and sun from damaging the metal, but that doesn’t mean that the grill is properly protected. Instead, invest in a grill cover in a size that’s specifically designed for the purpose of protecting the grill. Research grill cover products and consider the various protection capabilities offered by each in order to find the right cover for your grill.

UV-resistant coatings prevent grill cover cracking and fading, while also protecting the grill from extended exposure to the sun. Waterproof coatings keep rain, sleet, and snow from reaching the grill but can also prevent water accumulation outside and inside the grill cover.

Rip-proof grill covers are made with thick, durable material that resists tearing damage. These covers are great for homes with inexperienced users that may be too rough when removing or replacing the cover.

Air vents can be built into the grill cover to increase airflow and reduce water accumulation.

Handles may not seem like they offer a lot of protection, but having one or more handles on a cover does reduce the likelihood of accidentally tearing the cover while removing or replacing it because the handles give the user a purpose-built area to grab and manipulate the cover.

FAQs

Q: How much does a grill cover cost? The cost of a grill cover depends on the materials it’s made out of, its size, and the protection it provides. A durable custom model from a well-known brand, such as the Weber 7138 Premium Cover Spirit II, costs about $83. A more basic affordable option like the TVIRD BBQ Grill Cover 30-inch Waterproof Grill Cover will run you just $15. The other options on this list are in the $30 to $40 range. Q: What material is best for a grill cover? Grill covers are made of several different materials, including vinyl, polyester, and canvas, though the best material for a grill cover is thick, durable, waterproof, and UV-resistant canvas. Canvas grill covers do come at a higher price, but the trade-off is superior grill protection. Q: Are all grill covers waterproof? One of the main reasons to have a grill cover is to protect the grill from rain, sleet, and snow. That’s why most grill covers are either made with a waterproof material or are treated with a waterproof PVC coating to ensure that the grill is properly protected against the elements. Q: Is it better to cover a grill or leave it uncovered? Although a grill can remain uncovered after use, you should use a grill cover to preserve and protect the grill. Remember, the paint on a grill is vulnerable to peeling and chipping when it is regularly left exposed to the sun, wind, and rain. Once the paint begins to peel, the metal construction is significantly more vulnerable to rusting and corrosion, so it’s better to cover the grill after it has cooled down. Q: Should a grill cover touch the ground? Wanting to protect a grill properly may encourage some users to find a grill cover that completely encloses the grill from the top to the bottom. However, the grill cover is actually supposed to end a few inches from the bottom of the grill, and it should not be touching the ground. This gap at the bottom of the cover increases air circulation to prevent water accumulation, which can lead to mold and mildew growth.

Final thoughts on choosing the best grill cover

All the options on our list will help protect your grill from the elements. The thick, durable construction of the Weber 7138 Grill Cover makes this product an excellent choice to keep the grill properly protected. However, the TVIRD BBQ Grill Cover is a more affordable choice that comes with many of the same protective qualities for a smaller grill.

