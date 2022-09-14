For the first time in nearly a decade, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club announced that they would have a slight price bump to membership prices in the fall. Annual fees for the regular membership will go from $45 to $50, while the higher-tier level Plus membership, which offers additional benefits to members, will go from $100 to $110.

While this isn’t a significant increase that will put a massive dent in your pocket, a price increase is still a price increase at the end of the day. Luckily, there’s a way to score a massive discount on a Plus membership with this deal. For a limited time, first-time Sam’s Club members can get the Plus membership for half off.

A regular Sam’s Club membership already nets you hardy savings on essentials, but with the Plus membership, you’ll get a long list of additional perks. On top of low prices on groceries, you can enjoy free curbside pickup, early shopping at select locations, pharmacy and optical savings, extra savings on top of already low members-only prices, and Sam’s Cash benefit that gets you 2 percent back on qualifying in-club purchases (up to $500 a year).

You can also enjoy members-only fuel savings, a tire and battery center where you can get free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation, and the chance to get a Sam’s Club Mastercard, which lets you have 5 percent cash back on gas, 3 percent cash back on dining, and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.

“Can’t beat half off a $100 Sam’s Club Plus membership for the next year! What a great deal! With the membership, my family gets the lowest price on gasoline, groceries, and all kinds of household products,” says verified purchaser Joshua Y.

Grab all the savings you can get and put a buffer on your budget with a Sam’s Club Plus membership. It’s typically $100, but you can get it on sale for only $50 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.