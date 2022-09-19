It’s easy to assume that Amazon reaps most of its profits from its e-commerce arm, but the truth of the matter is a considerable chunk of the tech giant’s revenue comes from Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud unit. It’s not quite common knowledge that AWS powers nearly a quarter of the internet, thanks to its massive repertoire of cloud services, including servers, storage, remote computing, security, and more. The likes of Netflix, Twitch, Disney, and Airbnb use rely heavily on AWS to run their operations.

With more and more businesses depending on Amazon’s cloud business, the demand for professionals well-versed with it is growing right along with it. It’s then worth learning more about the platform if you wish to elevate your career in cloud computing. Fortunately, you can get a headstart with The AWS Certified Dev and Ops Engineer Professional Training Bundle, which is on sale for less than $50 for a limited time.

This four-part bundle is put together by SkillSuccess, an e-learning hub known for helping professionals learn any skill at their own time, and at their own pace. It packs comprehensive training on AWS, covering everything from security, governance, and validation to setting up multi-easy deployments and performing volume encryption, server-side encryption, and database encryption. You’ll also be exposed to services like Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon CloudTrail, and Amazon Web Services Identity and Access Management.

What you will be learning covers most of the questions found in the Amazon Web Services Certified Development And Operations Engineer Professional exam. This means that not only will you receive skills training, but you’ll also get the proper certification preps to ace the tests when you finally take them.

