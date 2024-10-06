You’ve always wanted a drone, and this one’s cheap. Just buy it

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Forget adulting for a minute. What does your inner child want today? We’re betting it’s something fun that takes you back to your childhood, where you can explore the great outdoors and just feel like a kid again.

How about one of those drones you keep seeing on Instagram and Facebook? They aren’t as expensive as you might think. Okay, not the fancy ones, anyway. This dual-camera drone is only $89.99 (reg. $199.99), so there’s no reason not to buy it.

Your inner child is screaming right now

Ready to channel your inner Tom Cruise and fly? Hook up your smartphone to the remote control so you can see where you’re going as you zoom around your backyard or soar high into the air.

This is a beginner-friendly drone because it has so many features that make flying and taking pictures easier. Automatic takeoff and landing help you get in and out of the air without a Top Gun course, while obstacle avoidance ensures you don’t crash the thing into a tree or wall.

Here’s some ideas for what to do with your new drone:

Snap aerial shots of your home

Capture action videos of your dog playing fetch

Take hands-free family photos with everyone in the frame

Experiment with wildlife photography

Get a bird’s-eye view of your town

Thanks to the drone’s electronic image stabilization, your pictures and videos won’t even be shaky. That’s a pretty neat feature in such an affordable model, as is up to twelve minutes of flight time.

Treat yourself to one of these Ninja Dragon smart drones for only $89.99 (reg. $199.99) and save 55 percent.

StackSocial prices subject to change.