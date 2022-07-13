Save big on TVs, earbuds, and more during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale
What’s Prime Day Again?
Right now is a good time for bargain hunting on gadgets and other products. Best Buy has its own summer sale, Black Friday in July, with all kinds of tech on clearance. We found that Best Buy sales has some really great deals on high-end items that Prime Day doesn’t, including some great TV and laptop deals. Best of all, you can pick up whatever you get from Best Buy from a nearby store, so there’s no need to wait for a delivery person to fight through all those Prime Day deliveries.
Like Prime Day, finding the best stuff can feel like sifting through a needle in a haystack. That’s why we’re culled together the best stuff for you to pick up at the last possible second.
Best TV deal – Sony Bravia XR A80J 55-inch OLED 4K UHD Google Smart TV – $999.99 ($700 off)
We generally love OLED TVs, with their perfect blacks and incredibly deep colors, but they are expensive. Most days, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less than $1000. Technically this Sony Bravia A80J OLED is only one cent under a grand, but it also normally costs $1699.99, so that’s a huge bargain on a stellar upgrade.
Best laptop deal – Dell XPS 13 Plus 13.4-inch OLED Touch-Screen Laptop: 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD – $1,699.99 ($400 off)
Dell
The Dell XPS 13 Plus, Dell’s brand-new premium productivity notebook, should not be on sale. It’s only been available since April. It’s an upgraded take on one of the most consistently well-liked Windows laptop lines of the past five years. This configuration features an Intel Core i7 processor and an OLED touch screen. In a sale full of low-end fluff, this is a hell of a hidden gem.
Best Headphones deal – Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones – $228.00 ($129.99 off)
Technically, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are old news. The company released a follow-up, the WH-1000XM5, earlier this year. Though they are not the newest version, the 1000XM4s remain among the best wireless Bluetooth headphones you can buy, and you’re getting them at a very nice price.
More Best Buy Black Friday in July Deals
TV Deals
- LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $799.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung QN90A 85-inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – $2,299.99 ($1,000 off)
- Hisense U8G 65-inch Quantum 4K ULED Android TV – $799.99 ($450 off)
- Toshiba M550 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $749.99 ($650 off)
- Sony BRAVIA A9S 48-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV – 799.99 ($500 off)
Laptop Deals
- Macbook Air M1 13.3-inch (2020) Laptop: 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD – $899.99 ($100 off)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) Laptop: 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD – $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch: Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $899.99 ($350 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop: Intel Evo Platform Core i5, 12GB Memory, 512GB SSD – $649.99 ($300 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 14-inch 2-in-1 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop: Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD – $1,249.99 ($500 off)
- Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch Laptop: 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD – $1799.99 ($250 off)
Headphones Deals
- Airpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds – $179.99 ($40 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – $198.00 ($81.99 off)
- Soundcore Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds – $49.99 ($50 off)
- Bose 700 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $269.00 ($110 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds – $114.99 ($115 off)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $179.99 ($170 off)
Other great deals!
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Wi-Fi only – $449.99 ($150 off)
- Apple TV 4K (32GB) – $119.99 ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm smartwatch – $359.99 ($70 off)
- Elgato Stream Deck – $99.99 ($50 off)
- Logitech Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse – $104.49 ($59.50 off)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard – $134.99 ($45 off)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch gaming monitor – $599.99 ($200 off)