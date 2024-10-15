How I learned cloud computing with this course bundle

And how you can get started for only $30.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 15, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

An illustrated representation of the cloud and cloud computing.
Stack Commerce

I didn’t really love my job. Then, I took some cloud computing courses and completely changed my career. 

Want to do the same? The first step is enrolling for $29.99 (reg. $179.94). You get lifelong access, and the courses are completely self-paced.

The courses are easy

The cloud is pretty mesmerizing when you think about it … where do all of our cat memes really go, anyway?

When I enrolled in the courses, I aimed to study for about an hour every day after work. After three weeks, I completed the following courses:

  • CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-003 Certification Prep
  • AWS Security Management & AWS Security Specialist Course
  • Identity & Access Management Course with AWS IAM

I chose these three to focus on because I scheduled the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and CompTIA Cloud+ certification exams, which seemed the most relevant. I studied for an extra week and passed the exams. 

But before I quit my minimum-wage job, I wanted to secure that esteemed position at Amazon. It took a couple more weeks before I had an interview and offer, but since these jobs are in demand, it was easier than the other remote jobs I had tried to get. Quitting my old job was the best feeling ever. Actually, no, getting my first paycheck at Amazon was.

Hate your job? It’s time for a new one that pays. Learn cloud computing online for only $29.99 (reg. $179.94) with this 6-course bundle. That’s only $5 per course.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

