Drift into dreamland with your favorite tunes or sounds without annoying your partner

If you’ve ever wanted to drift off to sleep while listening to your favorite sleep stories, tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks without the hassle of earbuds, the bone conduction pillow speaker is your dream come true. The Sleeper Bone-Conduction Pillow Speaker, available for $39.99 for a limited time, turns your pillow into a private audio paradise, letting you enjoy soundscapes that lull you into a restful slumber without disturbing anyone else.

The pillow speaker uses bone conduction technology to deliver sound directly through your skull without disturbing others around you. This means you can keep your bedtime audio routine to yourself, even if you share a bed. Simply slip the speaker under your pillow and connect it to any device with a standard audio jack.

Imagine cozying up with a soothing playlist or the gentle narration of a sleep story without uncomfortable earbuds digging into your ears. Whether you’re an insomniac, a podcast lover, or just someone who enjoys background music, this pillow speaker is designed to cater to your nighttime audio needs.

Its discreet design and user-friendly setup make it a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their nighttime routine. It’s not just for music lovers — try it with guided meditations or calming soundscapes to make your nights more enjoyable and restful.

Experience a new way to relax and unwind with the bone conduction pillow speaker, and let your pillow whisper sweet nothings as you drift off to dreamland.

Sweet dreams are just $39.99 away with the Sleeper Bone-Conduction Pillow Speaker (reg. $49).

