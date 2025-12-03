Escaped lab monkey finds new home at New Jersey animal sanctuary

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A rhesus macaque who spent a week on the lam in Mississippi in late October is finally settling into a new home over 990 miles from the original site of his escape. Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, New Jersey, is now caring for Forrest, a young monkey from the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington, Louisiana.

“The secret is out!” Popcorn Park posted to social media on December 2.

Forrest’s stressful saga began on October 28, 2025, when a transport truck crashed along Interstate 65 while carrying 21 monkeys from the Tulane Primate Research Center destined for a Florida biomedical research facility. Although initial reports suggested the animals were carrying hepatitis C, herpes and COVID-19, Tulane later clarified that none of the monkeys were infectious. Regardless, rhesus macaques can grow as large as 40 pounds and are often aggressive towards humans. Nearby residents were advised to stay as far away from the monkeys as possible.

Forrest is healthy and recovering from a small injury to his nose. Credit: Popcorn Park Animal Refuge

While eight of the 21 macaques escaped their enclosures during the collision’s aftermath, authorities located and euthanized all of them except for a monkey initially designated “NI 62” within hours. NI 62 proceeded to spend about a week on the loose in southeast Mississippi before being located and safely recovered. Now named Forrest, the monkey has spent the weeks since his recapture recovering from a small wound sustained on the bridge of his nose during the ordeal.

“Because he had spent so much time outside of the facility, he could not return to the research program,” Popcorn Park explained in their announcement. “That’s when our team stepped in to offer him lifelong sanctuary.”

In addition to acclimating to his new surroundings, refuge officials wrote that Forrest has discovered he enjoys grapes and has started vocalizing, “a good sign that he is becoming more comfortable and confident in his new surroundings.”

Aside from grapes, Forrest reportedly is also a fan of peanuts.

“He will come over and take those peanuts from us very nicely,” Popcorn Park executive director Cory Scott told NJ.com.

The Mississippi rhesus macaque escape was reminiscent of a similar situation last year. In November 2024, 43 monkeys managed to flee a biomedical animal housing facility in South Carolina nicknamed the “Monkey Farm.” In that instance, all escapees were eventually recaptured.