550 pigeons rescued in North Carolina

Rescuers in North Carolina recently saved over 500 pigeons from a home in Greensboro. Guildford County Animal Services and two other bird rescues based in Charlotte initially believed that the call was for about 300 birds. Instead, they found about 550 pigeons inside of a shed behind the home, hidden from the street.

“When I walked in, my jaw kind of hit the floor,” rescuer and pigeon owner Dillya Eisert told WFMY. “I could tell way more than 300 pigeons… and I kind of freaked out a little bit. But then it was just, ‘Hey, we gotta get to work.’”

A group of animal care technicians, a veterinary technician, and animal control officers safely collected the pigeons in over 12 crates and carriers. According to WFMY, the home is currently vacant and relatives of the former homeowner said that a tenant living in the basement owned the birds.

The pigeons are now in the hands of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, where they will be fed and rehabilitated. After an assessment, the birds that are in good health are expected to be available for adoption.

According to the Association of Avian Veterinarians, pigeons can make good pets, but only when housed and cared for correctly. They have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years and

reportedly have gentle dispositions, affectionate personalities, and sometimes form close bonds with their caregivers. Contrary to their reputation as “rats with wings,” they actually like cleanliness.

“Despite what most people think, pigeons prefer to be clean!” write veterinarians Maryella Cohn and Zoë Selby from the AAV. “They require regular baths in fresh water to maintain their beautiful plumage and they spend ample time preening every day.”