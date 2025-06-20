After a devastating wildfire, rescued fish make a triumphant return to Malibu

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In January, biologists in the Los Angeles area rushed to rescue tiny northern tidewater gobies (Eucyclogobius newberryi) in Malibu’s Topanga Canyon Lagoon. The devastating Palisades fire had thoroughly destroyed the fishes’ habitat, and they needed a new place to live.

Tidewater gobies are small fish that inhabit California’s lagoons, estuaries, and marshes. Despite being extremely resilient in the face of dramatic changes in their environment, they are a federally endangered species, and the Topanga Canyon Lagoon was one of their few remaining natural habitats.

Citizen scientists Rebecca Ramirez and Bernard Yin (left) join federal, state and local agencies including Alyssa Morgan, conservation biologist with the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains (right) to rescue federally endangered tidewater gobies that inhabit the Topanga Lagoon in Malibu and are threatened by effects of the Palisades fire, on January 17, 2025. CREDIT: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images. Christina House

Normally, tidewater gobies are able to relocate among different coastal lagoons as needed. However, after the Palisades fires, there were limited options for natural recolonization from Topanga Canyon Lagoon, so biologists decided to lend a hand. A video posted on Facebook features scientists fishing out the tiny fish from big coolers of water on the banks of a lagoon.

The rescue operation—which included organizations such as California State University, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, US Geological Survey, California State Parks, and others—delivered the gobies into the care of The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and Heal the Bay Aquarium in Santa Monica, where the animal care team looked after them for five months.

Northern tidewater gobies are small, endangered fish that live in lagoons, estuaries, and marches in California. CREDIT: Robin Riggs.

Now, the Aquarium of the Pacific has announced the fish’s triumphant return to their home in the Santa Monica Mountains. Though the Palisades fire caused significant damage to the Topanga Canyon Lagoon, the area has recovered enough habitat to once again host tidewater gobies. “Their return to Topanga Lagoon is significant because it supported the healthiest and most consistently abundant northern tidewater goby population in Los Angeles County until the Palisades Fire broke out,” reads the aquarium’s press release.

Tidewater gobies play an important ecological role within their environment. They help keep other populations within the foodchain, such as mosquitos, in check, while also serving as food for larger fish and birds. They are also similar to keystone species in that their presence can be a broader indicator of that habitat’s health.

Moving forward, biologists will continue monitoring the local population to keep tabs on its recovery. Ultimately, it’s a reminder that the Los Angeles fires severely damaged countless homes—and not just ours.