New ‘desert’ penguin chick arrives in Seattle

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Cold, snow, and lots of ice: these are the ingredients that come to mind when thinking about penguins. But not all penguins are made the same. Humboldt penguins (Spheniscus humboldti) enjoy Peru and Chile’s dry and hot shorelines.

Recently, one of these seaside desert penguins hatched into this world far from its natural home. The chick was born at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, in association with a breeding program called the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan. The initiative is devoted to safeguarding a healthy population of the species.

“We are eggstatic to announce the arrival of a new Humboldt penguin chick!” the zoo wrote in a statement.

The furry, grey chick is a female and the first chick born to parents Merlin and Tucker. The still-to-be-named chick is still in a nesting burrow, where her parents are taking care of her. Humboldt penguins are one of nature’s examples of coparenting, where both participate in incubation responsibilities as well as in daily chick care. Their pairing was recommended by the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan.

Still, the zoo’s staff are keeping an eye on the new arrival, weighing her every so often to make sure she’s growing properly. Eventually she’ll catch up with Woodland Park Zoo’s colony in the outdoor habitat, bringing the colony to 34 individuals.

The baby penguin is Merlin and Tucker’s first chick. Image: Woodland Park Zoo.



These penguins are strong swimmers that can swim up to 20 miles per hour. They live on coastal islands or on rocky shores along the mainland, where they come together in large colonies. However, threats including habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change are bringing down their numbers. The IUCN Red List classifies the species as vulnerable, with 23,800 mature individuals in existence.

“Woodland Park Zoo has one of the most successful Humboldt penguin breeding programs in North America,” the zoo said. “Since the zoo’s first breeding season in 2010, a year after the new penguin habitat opened, the zoo has successfully raised 98 chicks.”

Here’s to hoping the Humboldt penguin chick will one day also become a waddleful parent.