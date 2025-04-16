It’s time to tune in to the Great Moose Migration livestream

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Swedish public television producers have spent the past few days rushing to ready cameras for one of the most anticipated shows of the season. But the last-minute chaos wasn’t the result of poor planning or inexperienced crewmembers—it’s all the moose’s fault.

“There is a lot of moose traffic. They are waiting for us,” producer Stefan Edlund told Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT. “We had to make a big adjustment based on our basic plan.”

Edlund works on Den stora älgvandringen, which roughly translates to The Great Moose Migration or The Great Elk Trek. Since its debut in 2019, the three-week, 24/7 livestream of northern Sweden’s Ångerman River has documented hundreds of the world’s largest deer species as they make their way across thawing waters to spring grazing pastures. Nicknamed the “King of the Forest,” bull moose can grow to nearly 7 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh nearly 1,000 pounds. Females are slightly smaller, but still formidable.

The 24/7 livestream kicked off its seventh year on April 15. Credit: SVT

Although numbers have declined since the 1980s, Sweden still has more moose per square kilometer than anywhere else in the world. Exact numbers aren’t known, but around 300,000–400,000 moose are believed to roam the country at any given time, depending on the season. Right now, it’s migration season—and thanks to warmer weather, it started about a week earlier than anticipated.

Originally planned to begin broadcasting on April 22, Den stora älgvandringen went live on the national broadcaster’s streaming platform SVT Play on April 15. For the next 20 days, 26 strategically placed remote cameras connected by nearly 12 miles of cable will provide uninterrupted moose content to what has been a steadily growing audience. Nearly 1 million viewers tuned in during its inaugural 2019 season. Last year, that number grew to around 9 million.

But don’t expect massive moose herds storming across the river about 187 miles northwest of Stockholm. The migration is a much slower paced event, often featuring nothing but pristine Nordic wilderness for hours on end, peppered by an occasional small group of moose on the move. But the meditative views and calming ambient forestscapes are still worth a watch, according to the legions of fans.

“I feel relaxed, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a moose. Oh, what if there’s a moose? I can’t go to the toilet!’” one longtime fan told the Associated Press.