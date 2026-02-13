Downhill skiing’s biggest hurdle? Friction.

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Every ski and snowboarding event at the 2026 Winter Olympics is won through a combination of sheer athleticism, quick thinking, creativity, and persistence. But like so many other sports, competitors know their choice of equipment can mean the difference earning the gold or silver medal. A ski is built for function over form, and manufacturers have spent decades adapting and honing their products to ensure wearers get the best results.

The fine tuning has very clear results, too. If the 1964 Winter Olympic gold medalist for downhill alpine skiing faced off against every qualifying participant in the same event at the Beijing games in 2022, Egon Zimmermann would have returned to Austria solidly in last place. While his antiquated accessories wouldn’t be the only limiting factor, they would play a major part in his hypothetical humiliation. Aside from better made components, today’s ski shapes are also dramatically different from their forebears.

“The shape determines stability and the maneuverability of the ski,” Northwestern University physicist Stefan Kautsch explained in a recent profile.

For example, racers will likely opt for straighter and lengthier skis if they anticipate longer, wider turns on a giant slalom. Faster and tighter pivots, meanwhile, necessitate shorter and often curvier footwear. But no matter the shape, racers must always account for one common physics denominator.

“It’s all about the friction. The lower the friction coefficient is, the faster the person can go,” said Kautsch.

Kinetic friction is an inevitable byproduct of two objects sliding against one another. The molecular surface interactions are a response to exerted force, resulting in resistance and a reduction in speed. However, many people often misunderstand the implications of this. One may assume the trick to a record-breaking alpine run is simply strapping on the thinnest equipment available, as less surface area means less friction. In actuality, it’s more to do with a smooth ski than the width of the skis themselves.

“Simply, the smoother the material is, the less granulated the surfaces, the lower the friction coefficient is and the faster the person can go,” Kautsch summarized.

To illustrate the concept, Kautsch used a pair of differently sized Lego bricks. When sent down an inclined wooden board at the same time, both bricks reached the bottom simultaneously. The same result happens on a smoother plastic surface—but faster.

While friction isn’t the only influence on the slopes, it is definitely something at the top of a skier’s mind—especially when they’re staring down their race from the top of a very large hill.