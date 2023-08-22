Humanoid robots are on display during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 16, 2023 in Beijing, China. VCG / VCG via Getty Images
The annual World Robot Conference wrapped up today in Beijing after a full week of humanoid, dog, butterfly, and industrial showcases. First launched in 2015, the WRC serves as a meetup for designers, investors, students, researchers, and curious visitors to check out the latest advancements in AI-powered machinery.
From four-legged assistants, to human-like expressive heads, to bipedal “cyborgs,” WRC offered some of the latest, greatest, and strangest projects currently in the works. Check out the gallery below highlighting which robots dazzled onlookers and could soon move from the conference showroom to the everyday world.