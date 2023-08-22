SHARE

The annual World Robot Conference wrapped up today in Beijing after a full week of humanoid, dog, butterfly, and industrial showcases. First launched in 2015, the WRC serves as a meetup for designers, investors, students, researchers, and curious visitors to check out the latest advancements in AI-powered machinery.

From four-legged assistants, to human-like expressive heads, to bipedal “cyborgs,” WRC offered some of the latest, greatest, and strangest projects currently in the works. Check out the gallery below highlighting which robots dazzled onlookers and could soon move from the conference showroom to the everyday world.

A child interacts with a bionic cat during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 19, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: Du Jianpo / VCG via Getty Images
Welding robots assemble a car during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 19, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo by Zhan Min / VCG via Getty Images
Humanoid robots perform a dance during the 2023 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, August 18, 2023. In the first half of 2023, the output of China’s industrial robots and service robots increased by 5.4% and 9.6%, respectively. Photo: CFOTO / Future Publishing via Getty Images
 Humanoid robots are on display at the booth of EX Robots during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 18, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: Song Yu / VCG via Getty Images
People visit brain-computer interface (BCI) exhibition area during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 19, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: by Zhan Min / VCG via Getty Images
UBTECH Panda Robot performs during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 18, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG / VCG via Getty Images
Humanoid robot is on display during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 19, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: Zhan Min/VCG via Getty Images
Unitree robotic dog is on display during 2023 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on August 16, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
