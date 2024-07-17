2024 GMC Acadia’s new engine is smaller, but more powerful 

GMC approached the newest version of its three-row Acadia SUV with an aggressive hand. The 2024 Acadia weighs more, it’s several inches bigger all the way around, and it tows more than the 2023 Acadia. The SUV has emerged into a fresh generation as if it started hitting the gym regularly and changed its diet.

Propelled by a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, the 2024 Acadia ditched both its 228-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and optional 310-hp 3.6-liter V6. On paper, this vehicle shouldn’t be able to perform better than it did before. But it does.

Bigger, heavier, and yet…more capable

Built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC’s stablemate, the 2024 Acadia is at its best in AT4 or Denali guise. The AT4 trim (which stands for “all-terrain 4-wheel drive”) was introduced in 2019 with the Sierra 1500 full-size pickup truck, and was rolled out in 2020 as an Acadia option. As overlanding and off-roading started growing in popularity, it made a lot of sense.

The proverbial Golden Goose in the GMC lineup is its Denali trim. It’s so ubiquitous—and the trim denotation so prominent—that consumers regularly call their vehicle a “Denali” instead of the model name. Acadia Denali and AT4 trims were previously equipped with the V6 upgrade, and a towing package could be added for a maximum of 4,000 pounds. For 2024, all Acadias are motivated by the same engine with more towing power: a maximum of 5,000 pounds.

The three-row SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds, a 1,000-pound improvement. Image: Kristin Shaw/Popular Science

Now sporting more weight due to its larger size, the Acadia comfortably seats seven or eight people across its three rows and feels like it grips the road without lumbering. It’s 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller than before and offers more cargo space; GMC says it boasts a nearly 80 percent improvement behind the third row alone and 36 percent more behind the second row. And yet, it feels light on its feet, the transmission smoothly parsing out gears with efficiency. The Acadia is a little noisy during acceleration, but active noise cancellation and a premium audio system from Bose cushion the engine sounds.

GMC isn’t the only company downsizing its engines, either. Aiming for better fuel efficiencies and fewer emissions, automakers are making changes. Toyota left its V6 behind in favor of a turbo four-cylinder in the new Tacoma, and Bentley left its W12 in the past for a V8.

Upgraded tech inside

Inside the Acadia’s cabin, a Google built-in system drives the infotainment system, and passengers use the 15-inch touchscreen to control it. GMC calls the new touchscreen “portrait-oriented” but it appears more square, which is a fresh change from the typical horizontal orientation of its competitors or the straight vertical style from Tesla.

GMC calls the 15-inch touchscreen “portrait-oriented.” Image: Kristin Shaw/Popular Science

More impressive are the driver-assist technology aids, which number at 15. Forward and rear collision alert, rear cross traffic braking, adaptive cruise control and more features are standard, including two key aids focused on saving kids’ lives–rear seat reminder and front pedestrian and bicycle braking. Parents of teens will appreciate the software behind GMC’s “buckle to drive” feature, which is part of the automaker’s teen driving protection technologies. Grown-ups can set a speed alert warning, speed limiter, and settings that keep new drivers from abusing their volume knob while driving.

Another important safety feature in the Acadia is its camera setup. Seven camera views are standard, and that bumps up to nine when choosing the optional rear camera mirror and trailer assist view. I tested this out on a Sierra heavy-duty pickup truck several years ago and was impressed by the number of camera angles available to me. Whether you’re towing or not, having those extra electronic eyes all around the SUV improves on- and off-road navigating.

Finally, GM’s SuperCruise product (which is what it calls its semi-autonomous system) is now an option on every Acadia. Available on 400,000-plus miles of U.S. and Canadian roads, SuperCruise helps guide the vehicle and reduces fatigue, even when trailering assist. I was most impressed with the automatic lane-change capabilities on the highways between Savannah, Georgia and Hilton Head, South Carolina, where two-lane roads lent themselves quite well to computer-driven lane changes.

The 2024 GMC Acadia starts at $42,995 with destination fees, but the top Denali trim inches that price tag up to nearly $56,000. That’s about $5,800 more than the previous generation. However, I’d argue that you’re getting a lot more for your money, and not just size.