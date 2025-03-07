Robot-driven Maserati MC20 sets new world speed record

Once regarded as a futuristic technology that would be exploited by robots to take over the world, artificial intelligence is rapidly growing in scope and capabilities. Automakers, for one, are putting it to use to create advanced concepts and production vehicles. And Italian supercar builder Maserati is harnessing the technology to set world records.

This month, an AI-controlled Maserati MC20 reached 197.7 miles per hour at Kennedy Space Center. The Maserati obliterated the previous record set by an Indy Autonomous Challenge AV-21 racecar set in 2022 by nearly five full seconds, an impressive feat for a robot-driven car.

As built, Maserati’s MC20 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 621 horsepower, and its top speed is 202 mph when driven by a human. With a robot behind the wheel, so to speak, the MC20 got within spitting distance of that maximum. That’s not too shabby.

The point isn’t max speed, however. Setting a world record is a byproduct of pushing AI-driver software and robotics software to perform at the top edge of its abilities. Ultimately, the goal is to forge a path to safe and secure autonomous mobility on the highway. There may be a long way to go to achieve fully self-driving cars around the world, but Maserati is actively working toward that future.

All in the name of research

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) attracts college student teams from around the world to compete, featuring technology aimed at speeding the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles. Together, IAC partnered with Politecnico di Milano (an Italian university specializing in technology, architecture, and science) and Maserati to stage the MC20 at Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center. Considering it has one of the world’s longest runways at 15,000 feet (2.8 miles), it’s a great place to test a fast car. And hey, if it’s good enough for the space shuttle, it’s more than good enough for a test run with a supercar.

Developed by professors, PhD students, and researchers from Politecnico di Milano, who have been studying and working in the field for years, the technology was designed to bring autonomous driving to public roads in Italy. The main focus is to study the technology under various and extreme conditions to make it increasingly precise, robust, and safe.

The car was built through a partnership with Maserati, Politecnico di Milano, and the Indy Autonomous Challenge. Image: Maserati

Researchers from Politecnico di Milano have been conducting research projects in collaboration with Maserati for several years. When professor Sergio Savaresi proposed the project, Maserati donated the first cars for experimentation. The participation of sports cars like the MC20 played a crucial role in initiating the experimentation and effectively communicating the importance of technological development in Italy and worldwide, Savaresi says.

The technology is based on a combination of deterministic algorithms, which rely on authoritative control and artificial intelligence algorithms. This system, entirely developed by the Politecnico di Milano, is built on the research group’s experience in the field of vehicle automation.

“One of the challenges affecting the world today is pollution and the sustainability of the current mobility model,” Savaresi says. “Autonomous driving aims to drastically reduce the number of circulating cars by maximizing available seats and fully utilizing vehicle capacity. The solution helps to reduce traffic and make cities more green.”

What happens next?

This record represents a significant improvement over Maserati’s run last year in a MC20 Cielo also developed by Politecnico di Milano. In dense fog, the “robo-driver” reached 177 miles per hour at Piacenza-San Damiano Air Base in Italy in November 2024.

Now that the latest record-setting speed has been achieved, the next goal for the Maserati team is to continue public road-testing during events and races such as the 1000 Miglia in Italy and worldwide. Ultimately, the automaker wants to promote scientific dissemination to increase awareness and acceptance of the technology while ensuring it’s developed with safety in mind.

The point of the record-setting wasn’t speed, however; it’s about testing autonomous technology. Image: Maserati

The Italian professor believes AI-backed technology is crucial because artificial intelligence can enhance road safety by assisting and supporting drivers in critical situations, moments of fatigue, or emergencies. Moreover, he says, the car as we know it today is used for two different purposes: function and fun. Cars like the MC20 are designed both as a means of transportation and for the pleasure of driving. Autonomous driving helps replace its use solely for necessity but leaves the joy of driving to humans on the track with high-performance sports cars.

After all, cars like the MC20 are built to be driven by humans, not robots. Robo-drivers can have the boring cars, the ones that aren’t as beautiful or as powerful. Let me keep the ones that roar like thunder–or, if they’re electric, to thrill me with their effortless acceleration. Thankfully, Maserati’s work on autonomous cars isn’t going to erase that anytime soon.