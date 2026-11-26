Excerpted from HOT WHEELS: THE CREATIVE DRIVE: Imagination and Innovation at the Hot Wheels Design Center by Dan Bova and Freddie Holmes. Copyright © 2026 Mattel. HOT WHEELS™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by Mattel. Reprinted by permission of Mattel Press.

Inside the Hot Wheels Design Center

“Those are some Hot Wheels!”

State-of-the-art car garage. Museum. Mad scientist’s lab. Stuntworks. The most incredible toy store on Earth—Mattel’s Handler Team Center, the company’s design hub tucked away on a nondescript stretch of road in El Segundo, California—is all these things and more.

From a giant mural, Mattel’s cofounders, Elliot and Ruth Handler, smile down on the building’s front lobby, where life-size Hot Wheels vehicles appear poised for action, and wall art displays iconic Mattel playsets and characters from the company’s inception through the present day. Down at the very far end of the lobby, the Epic Loop screams for attention. It is an eleven-foot-tall Hot Wheels duo racetrack with side-by-side loops. Visitors are encouraged to re-create a game played by millions of young Hot Wheels fans by climbing a flight of stairs and sending a die-cast car of their choice down the competing tracks in a race to launch their car into a bucket that marks the finish line.

There’s speed (the cars reach what would equate to 297 mph at full scale), experimentation (do you go with a weightier or sleeker car?), and crashes. Lots of crashes.

The message is clear: This place is a temple of wild design and outrageous fun.

Push deeper into the 200,000-square-foot building (which once housed an aerospace company), and you arrive at the beating heart of the world’s most famous brand on four wheels: the Hot Wheels Design Center.

Every inch of this place is filled with reminders of Hot Wheels’ storied past, as well as the schematics and prototypes that map out its high-tech future.

Oh, and there are toy cars. Everywhere. Toy cars on tables, toy cars in pristine display cases fit for the Louvre, smashed-up toy cars piled in cluttered cubicles. It’s every kid’s and every collector’s dream come true—as well as a dream come true for the people working inside these walls.

Hot Wheels lining the shelves of a toy store. Image: Christine Atkinson / Mattel.



“We Start Wild”

The Hot Wheels die-cast design team sits together in a ring, their cubicles surrounding long tables that serve as a communal space for collaboration, display, tinkering, and sharing the occasional Friday morning donut.

Black light-blocking hoods arch over each cubicle, giving them the feeling of a custom car garage or the messiest kid’s bedroom ever. Within the cubicles, toy cars in every stage of design are piled up against keyboards, and the interior cube walls are plastered with pinned-up artwork, schematics, and toy racks.

Underneath one of these hoods sits Dwayne Vance, a longtime Hot Wheels designer who is now manager of product design and steers the visual direction of every graphic in die-cast for Hot Wheels. Vance has worked for other huge brands like DC Comics, EA Games, and Texaco, and his passion for art and automotive extends well beyond the walls of this place, from his creation and curation of art shows to his own book series, Masters of Chicken Scratch, devoted to futuristic and fantasy hot-rod artwork and designs.

An oversize rendering he created in the early 2000s of the Hot Wheels classic car Bone Shaker, with the word Attitude boldly emblazoned across the top, hangs over his work area. Unlike many of his fellow designers, Vance’s cubicle is neatly arranged and organized. “It helps me creatively to sit down in a nice clean space,” he says. Some of his favorite cars fill his shelves, as does his Matty Award.

Every designer has particular strengths, so when Hot Wheels decided it was time to breathe new life into the Custom Camaro, Vance was part of a small group of designers tasked with cooking up new concepts. “We wanted a licensed vehicle but with an extreme custom,” says Staff Product Designer Fraser Campbell. “Knowing Dwayne’s work, I knew he’d create something wild.”

As pens hit paper in a flurry of ideas, the designers soon faced a challenge not uncommon for Hot Wheels: the ticking clock. Campbell explains that when putting together a year’s lineup for initial concept review (ICR), where the cars get evaluated and refined to ensure a good overall mix before things move along to production, the designers need to fill in any perceived gaps—quickly.

“Several of us designers were going to be working on the Camaro, but the other guys got so busy that it was up to me to finish the project,” says Vance. “So, I was like, ‘Okay, cool!’ I got to spend maybe two weeks on the design—it wasn’t a lot. One thing we don’t have here is the luxury of time.”

But just like race car drivers behind the wheels of the cars they’re inspired by, Hot Wheels designers thrive under pressure.

“I usually just go straight to Photoshop. I have a monitor on my desk, and I actually sketch right on the monitor.” Image: David Chickering / Mattel.

Getting in Gear

Vance began where he always begins—sketching. “I usually just go straight to Photoshop. I have a monitor on my desk, and I actually sketch right on the monitor,” he explains. But the motor muse can strike at any time and any place, and in the case of this redesign, it hit Vance at thirty thousand feet.

“I was on a plane and pulled out my sketchbook and put down some initial ideas,” he says. He typically has a sketchbook within reach, but any piece of paper will do. “Sometimes I’ll draw a little piece of a car on a sticky note,” he says.

Whenever the muse speaks, he listens—and gives it a soundtrack with the help of a little music and his headphones. “I listen to a lot of deep house when I’m drawing in my cube,” he says. “It’s got good energy and is easy to draw to.”

For the 2023 Custom ’68 Camaro reboot, Vance aimed to commemorate the past while bringing it into the future, inspired by what he saw happening in modern muscle-car culture. Instead of trying to restore vintage rides to their original settings, he saw customizers on a mission to “make muscle cars beautiful again” with new engines, new suspensions, and new brake systems—“they were just chopping them up.”

Vance studied the work of boundary-pushing, high-end car builders like Hoonigan, and when he saw a ’69 Mustang that a customizer had retrofitted with an LS1 Corvette engine, a vision began to crystallize.

“I thought, how fun would it be to do that to the Camaro?”

He broke out the chop saw in his mind and went to town, cutting out body panels to reveal the exhaust system sticking out of the side of the car. He lopped off the whole front bumper, exposing much of the car’s underpinnings. He added a recessed grille with an air intake, and in keeping with the Hot Wheelizing philosophy of pushing the limits while keeping it recognizable, he stayed true to the Camaro’s signature headlight shape.

Vance also created a hood bulge that hints at the powerful engine underneath and bolted on vertical fins in the back, inspired by the Le Mans Prototype (LMP) race cars used in endurance racing. “The fins help these race cars with cornering, giving them friction so they can stay grounded and accelerate. I thought, let’s add that to a muscle car!”

He then hacked off the rear bumpers to expose the roll cage, which he says, “really did something ultra-aggressive to the car.”

Hot Wheels’ Senior Design Manager Craig Callum working. Image: Christine Atkinson / Mattel.

A Camaro for the Collector

When it came time to create the 2026 Custom ’68 Camaro for this book, Vance again engaged in some role-playing—but this time he stepped into the shoes of someone with a very different perspective from a cyberpunk racer.

“I put myself in the Hot Wheels collector’s position—I wanted something that really celebrates the brand and yells, ‘Hot Wheels!’”

To that end, Vance gave his punked-up ’23 model a sleek new paint and decoration job. The base color is a rich Spectraflame red; the side panels are emblazoned with big Hot Wheels flames; the hood declares Hot Wheels loud and proud; and the side panels and roof feature the number 68, a nod to the year Elliot Handler started Hot Wheels. Vance also added classic race wheels typically found on 1960s stock cars to complete what he calls a modernized classic.

His goal was simple:

“I want a collector to see this and say, ‘Man, I want this book, but I really, really want the car!’”

About the Authors

Dan Bova is a writer/editor guy who was a producer at Jimmy Kimmel Live, wrote a weekly humor column for the USA Today Network, and was a writer at Spy and other humor magazines. He interviews amazing inventors and innovators for Entrepreneur.com and hosts the Get a Real Job podcast. He lives in New York with his wife, two sons, and a completely bonkers dog named Clark.

Freddie Holmes is the deputy editor of Car Design News, and automotive journalist with over a decade of experience. He explores everything from classic cars to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Excerpted from HOT WHEELS: THE CREATIVE DRIVE: Imagination and Innovation at the Hot Wheels Design Center by Dan Bova and Freddie Holmes. Copyright © 2026 Mattel. HOT WHEELS™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by Mattel. Reprinted by permission of Mattel Press.