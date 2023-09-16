Honda’s newest electric scooter, called the Motocompacto, looks like a roving suitcase. Announced this week, the Motocampacto is designed to be foldable and lightweight, meaning that the handlebars and seat can be tucked into the suitcase-shaped main body of the vehicle. The idea is that this should make it easy to transport and easy to store. According to Honda, it should be able to reach “a maximum speed of 15 mph and [has a] zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles.”

Additionally, Motocompacto “can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.” At a price tag of $995, it will be available for purchase later this year.

The Motocompacto is an updated, electric take on an early ’80s Honda design called the Motocompo. Similarly, the Motocompo was also a collapsible scooter, but it looked more like a handyman’s duffle bag in its condensed form. The intent was that it could fit into the cargo space of the Honda City kei car, presumably so it could serve as a final mile solution, where it carried people to their destination beyond where they were allowed to park a car.

While Motocompacto should be able to carry out the same jobs as the original model, it comes with more modern conveniences. “Motocompacto is perfect for getting around cityscapes and college campuses. It was designed with rider comfort and convenience in mind with a cushy seat, secure grip foot pegs, on-board storage, a digital speedometer, a charge gauge and a comfortable carry handle,” Honda said in the press release. “A clever phone app enables riders to adjust their personal settings, including lighting and ride modes, via Bluetooth.”

Honda’s Motocompacto in motion. Honda

Its wheels and frames are made with heat-treated aluminum, and it has bright LED headlight and taillight, side reflectors, and “a welded steel lock loop on the kickstand that is compatible with most bike locks.” It weighs around 41 lbs, comparable with how heavy a carry-on suitcase typically is.

The vehicle is part of Honda’s larger goal to release more electric models of its fleet by 2030, and to sell only electric or fuel cell models by 2040. It joins other major carmakers around the world, like GM, Ford, Hyundai, Volvo, and more, which are all committing to lowering global carbon emissions by offering more new EVs as options for consumers. The Motocompacto is set to be sold in conjunction with the company’s newest lineup of all-electric SUVs, Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co., said in a statement. “Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport.”

