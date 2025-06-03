19 vintage Goodyear Blimp photos on its 100th anniversary

On June 3, 1925, Goodyear launched its first civil airship. Over the next century, the blimp could be spotted floating over sporting events as an icon of advertising.
Before the branded blimps hit the skies in 1925, Goodyear built approximately 25 airships for the US Navy, starting in 1917. The hangar at the company’s Akron, Ohio-based Wingfoot Lake Airship Base was not yet complete when the Navy placed their order, so production of the first prototype, the B-1, occurred in an amusement park building in Chicago.
Notable moments in the airships’ history include:
In 1955, cameras onboard the airship provided the world’s first live aerial video for a national broadcast at the Rose Bowl game.
In 1989, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit near San Francisco while the company’s Columbia blimp was flying above the World Series. The blimp ended up sending images to first responders to show the damage from above.
A Goodyear blimp could be seen above the Super Bowl in 24 of the first 30 games.
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Goodyear will fly its three operational airships above northeast Ohio June 3-5.
