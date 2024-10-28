Tinder for language learners? It’s a thing

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve heard of Tinder, the app that’s supposed to help you find your soulmate … or something like that. Well, this language-learning app does the same thing, except it’s not about love; it’s about speaking in tongues.

Picture this: You’re learning Spanish, and it’s going great so far. The only problem is that you don’t know anyone else who speaks Spanish to practice with. That’s when you download the HelloTalk app and meet tons of native speakers. Save 40 percent on a VIP lifetime subscription here, making it $119.99 (reg. $199.99).

It’s like having a pen pal, but for learning languages

HelloTalk stops you from succumbing to the stereotype of, “I used to know some Spanish, but I forgot everything because I never used it.” Instead, meet some Spanish speakers online and chat with them through text, voice messages, or video calls—one-on-one or in groups.

Here’s how HelloTalk works:

Browse potential language partners by location, gender, or level of seriousness (it’s almost like a dating app). Connect with anyone you’d like. Strike up a conversation in English (your native language) or Spanish (their native language).

When you’re chatting in Spanish, you get to practice your vocabulary, learn new words, and maybe even discover some things about Spanish or Mexican culture if your new friend is willing to share. Built-in translation and pronunciation tools help you keep up with the conversation.

Since your friend is hoping to learn some English from you, you might also chat in English from time to time. If they ever make mistakes, don’t be afraid to leave corrections — you’re helping them improve their language skills.

To enhance your learning even more, join a HelloTalk Live session, a live stream hosted by an expert teacher. You’ll be surprised how much more language and cultural information you might uncover—far more than basic lessons from other language apps.

Make friends around the world and grow your language skills with HelloTalk VIP, now $119.99 (reg. $199.99). You won’t find a better price anywhere else.

HelloTalk VIP Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $119.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.