When a tom turkey is relaxed, the fleshy growth above his beak is short and stubby, like a little unicorn horn. But when he struts to attract mates or establish dominance, blood rushes into the growth, known as the “snood.” The snood then swells and lengthens until it drapes over the turkey’s beak like a long pink earring. Turkey hens have snoods too, but theirs are smaller. So why would a male bird grow something that looks so impractical?

Dr. Richard Buchholz, a professor of biology at the University of Mississippi, is the best person to ask. Features of bird anatomy that seem more decorative than useful, which biologists call “ornaments,” have long fascinated Buchholz. For his master’s degree, Buchholz studied the yellow-knobbed curassow, a South American bird with a bright yellow knob on its bill and a crest of curly feathers.

[ Related: How did Thanksgiving turkeys get so darn big? ]

When it came time to choose a PhD topic, his advisor suggested a more common bird: the wild turkey. Buchholz wasn’t keen. “I don’t wanna be the turkey guy,” he told his advisor. Still, he gave it a try. More than three decades later, he’s still studying them. And his research has shown that turkey snoods have at least two functions: seduction and

The fleshy growth on a turkey’s beak is actually quite attractive

It turns out that snoods are tools of seduction. In a 1995 study by Buchholz that used both live male turkeys and decoys, females showed a distinct preference for males with longer snoods and wider skullcaps. (The skullcap is the smooth patch of bare skin on top of a tom’s head.)

This was surprising because male turkeys have several ornaments, including a beard that grows from their breast area, iridescent feathers, and a tail fan similar to that of a peacock. Yet females seem to care more about the snood and skullcap.

Lady turkeys are discerning birds. In some trials, females were choosing between two males whose snoods differed by “just a couple millimeters,” Buchholz says—and they still went for the longer one.

Why do male turkeys grow those strange bumps on their heads? Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

He found a likely reason for this preference in male turkeys’ guts. Males with longer snoods had fewer coccidia in their digestive tract. Coccidia are single-celled parasites that damage the lining of the intestine and can be fatal in young animals.

Buchholz thinks that snoods are indicators of health, allowing females to assess a male’s quality as a mate just by looking at them. A long snood signals a male whose immune system is strong enough to fight off parasites like coccidia, and who may pass on that disease resistance to their offspring, thus improving their chances of survival.

Snoods are also an alpha male signal

Another set of experiments, which Buchholz published in 1997, suggests that male turkeys also use snoods to size up the competition.

Buchholz trained captive male turkeys, each housed on its own, to enter an arena where bird seed was waiting. “They love bird seed,” Buchholz says. “Normally, in captivity they’re fed dry pelleted food, so they love anything that looks like a natural grain or seed.”

When Buchholz let two males enter the arena at the same time, they rarely engaged in a physical fight over the treat. “Almost always, one male would give up,” Buchholz says. “The male with a longer snood typically would not be the male who gave up.”

To check that the snood itself was what mattered, he ran the trials again with two plastic decoys that differed only in snood length. “And most of the males chose to eat the seed in front of the turkey decoy with the shorter snood of the two,” Buchholz says.

Male turkeys won’t fight a turkey with a bigger snood over food. Image: Philippe Clement/Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

What about the skin growths on a turkey’s head?

A turkey’s bare head and neck are covered with featherless nodules, called caruncles, which can shift in color from red or pink to white or blue. Toms have much larger caruncles than hens. “Their color can change really dramatically at different points in a male’s display,” Buchholz says.

But what it means is unknown. Buchholz suggests that the redness, rather than the size, could hint at anemia in the male, but admits that that’s just conjecture.

Buchholz hasn’t directly studied the function of turkey caruncles. But as part of a 2024 study he did with Rebecca Kimball of the University of Florida, he found that bare skin helps galliform birds—a group that includes turkeys, chickens, and pheasants—to lose heat and to attract mates. So caruncles may help keep a tom cool while he catches a hen’s eye.

The balancing act between body temperature regulation and courtship is the focus of Buchholz’s current research. He and his team are investigating whether rising spring temperatures affect males’ ability to display to females, and whether males choose display times and places that help them manage heat.

Buchholz has also made peace with his reputation. “I came to embrace the title of Turkey Man,” he says. “They’re really fascinating, socially interacting creatures.” As his research has shown, their anatomy is key to how they behave with each other. Those impractical-looking snoods are actually useful messaging tools—even if us humans might not find them as attractive as lady turkeys might.

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