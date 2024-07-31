Olympians in super-spike shoes could shatter records

Every Olympics season features many competitors—and facilities—adopting new technology to potentially boost performance and provide more tailored support for the athletes And since 2016, an increasing number of runners are lacing up shoes featuring “super spikes”–cutting-edge combinations of speciality foams and plates on soles that make footwear lighter, bouncier, and more comfortable.

Both experts and athletes have argued for over eight years about whether or not these super spikes may provide unfair advantages to their wearers—particularly when some countries’ participants don’t even have access to the technology. According to new findings, however, the answer seems pretty definitive: Super spikes can have a major effect on running times.

In a study published this month in the International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance, researchers at St. Edward’s University and the University of Michigan broke down the numbers for super spike footwear tech, traditional track spiked shoes, and flat-soled running wear. After enlisting nine male runners, the team asked them to attend two trial visits to randomly test the shoes during seven separate, 1-minute treks at 16 km (nearly 10 mph), resting five minutes between runs. When averaged, researchers determined super spikes resulted in about a two-percent boost in running economy, or how efficiently a body uses oxygen. This ultimately can translate to 1-1.5 percent better running times.

While those numbers might seem small at first, they could actually make a huge difference. During a 10,000 meter race (the longest track run) over 30 minutes, for example, a 2-percent running economy increase would shave around 25 seconds off a runner’s final time. The current world records for 10,000 meter runs? 28:54 for females and 26:11 for males.

“A 1.5-2.0-percent increase in economy in an elite runner could be the difference between contending for a medal and not even qualifying for the (Olympic) Games,” Geoff Burns, a UM adjunct assistant professor of kinesiology and sport physiologist with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in an accompanying statement.

It might not all come down to super spikes, however. After comparing them to new-generation running shoes, Burns’ team measured similar running economies even with their heavier weights. In this sense, the best kind of shoe may depend on what simply works best for each individual athlete.

“Some athletes benefit from cushioning more than others, while some athletes benefit from reduced weight more than others,” Burns added. “… [I]f athletes have a choice… they should choose whichever feels most comfortable.”

“Choice” is the important word here, and many aspiring runners dreaming of Olympic gold medals may still lack funds for super spike shoes. In this sense, equity and economics are major factors to continue considering in these situations.

“For… high school and NCAA runners, this is still a profound difference that could open doors for competitions and opportunities they might not otherwise have,” said Burns.

The 2024 Paris Olympics Track and Field events are scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 1 with the Men’s & Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals at 1:30am EST.