2,000-year-old Roman bread discovered under construction site

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The entire field of archaeology hinges on what can withstand the test of time. This typically means that most excavations center on hard evidence including structural remains, pottery, weapons, or metalwork. Occasionally, researchers discover something softer that’s been preserved for thousands of years despite the odds. In Switzerland, archaeologists recently identified what may be an especially rare find. While clearing the grounds of an upcoming residential development about 20 miles northeast of Zurich, specialists at the Aargau Cantonal Archaeology service found what they believe is a chunk of charred, 2000-year-old Roman bread.

The “alleged pastry” described in an online post from the Aargau Cantonal Department of Education is approximately four inches wide and 1.2 inches thick and likely a type of flatbread. Researchers spotted the burnt morsel in August 2025 while combing through a 43,000-square-foot area near the Roman site of Vindonissa. Known for its strategic position along major river routes, Vindonissa began as an outpost for Roman legion soldiers in what was once the empire’s northern frontier.

Archaeologists needed to carefully excavate the bread within surrounding earth before transporting it to a lab. Credit: Canton of Aargau KAA 6

However, archaeologists have questioned the settlement’s origins for decades. Until the latest excavations, it was unclear when Vindonissa expanded from a temporary encampment into a full-fledged and permanent military fortification. Based on the latest findings, it seems Rome’s presence in the area solidified earlier than previously believed. An exact date remains unclear, but military legions certainly operated a well-stocked and furnished hub well before the first century CE.

Rarities like this preserved bread are exceptionally unique artifacts. Food and other organic materials generally decays extremely quickly, unless they are preserved under intense circumstances. The most common examples occur thanks to sudden carbonization—a process that only happens in disastrous situations like the volcanic destruction of Pompeii in 79 CE. Until they conduct a laboratory analysis, archaeologists won’t be able to provide a confident theory of how the Roman flatbread has survived for thousands of years. That said, its charred condition certainly suggests some kind of kitchen mishap.

Regardless, the new information gleaned from Vindonissa will help experts better understand more than simply when Rome extended its reach into present-day Switzerland. Rare finds like the ancient bread also contextualize and humanize history—while reminding us that humans have always loved our bread.