Diarrhea slowed down Roman soldiers

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The soldiers guarding the Roman Empire’s northwestern frontier had a real parasite problem. Scientists analyzing the sewer drains from the Roman fort Vindolanda (near Hadrian’s Wall in northern England) found three types of intestinal parasites—roundworm,whipworm, and Giardia duodenalis. The findings published in the journal Parasitology mark the first time that Giardia duodenalis has been documented in Roman Britain.

“The study of ancient parasites helps us to know the pathogens that infected our ancestors, how they varied with lifestyle, and how they changed over time,” Dr. Adrian Smith, a study co-author and immunologist at the University of Oxford, said in a statement.

What are roundworm, whipworm, and Giardia duodenalis?

All three parasites are spread by poor sanitation, or coming into contact with food, drink, or hands that are contaminated with infected human feces. Both roundworms and whipworms are commonly called helminths.

Roundworms are eight- to 12-inches-long and live in the intestines, They can cause abdominal pain, fever, and diarrhea. The types of roundworms typically in humans include pinworms and ascariasis, but can be treated with medication.

Whipworms are about two inches long and are also an intestinal parasite. According to the Cleveland Clinic, its name comes from its whip-like shape and appearance. Whipworm infection occurs most often in children and is more common in hot, humid climates and areas with poor sanitation and hygiene. With treatment, most people fully recover.

Giardia is a genus of microscopic parasites that frequently cause outbreaks of diarrhea to this day. Symptoms of Giardia infection (or giardiasis) include stomach cramps, bloating, upset stomach, and loose stools. Giardiasis is also one of the most common causes of disease carried by water in the United States, according to the Mayo Clinic. Giardia duodenalis is a species of the parasite that causes the same unpleasant symptoms.

“The three types of parasites we found could have led to malnutrition and cause diarrhoea in some of the Roman soldiers,” added study co-author and University of Cambridge archeologist Dr. Marissa Ledger. “While the Romans were aware of intestinal worms, there was little their doctors could do to clear infection by these parasites or help those experiencing diarrhoea, meaning symptoms could persist and worsen. These chronic infections likely weakened soldiers, reducing fitness for duty. Helminths alone can cause nausea, cramping and diarrhoea.”

Whipworm egg from the analysis of sediment from the sewer drain leading from the latrine block at the third century CE bath complex at Vindolanda. Image: Marissa Ledger.

Guarding the wall

The Roman fort Vindolanda was located between present-day Carlisle and Corbridge in Northumberland, Britain. It was also near the infamous Hadrian’s Wall. The wall was built by the Romans in the early second century CE to protect the province from attack by tribes living further north. Hadrian’s Wall remained in use until the end of the fourth century. The wall runs east to west from the North Sea to the Irish Sea and has various forts like Vindolanda and towers regularly spaced. The Romans used infantry, archery, and cavalry units from across the Roman Empire to defend this outpost.

For archaeologists, Vindolanda is known for the organic objects that have been preserved in the waterlogged soil for centuries. More than 1,000 thin wooden tablets written with ink and documenting daily life at the fort and a collection of over 5,000 Roman leather shoes have all been uncovered at Vindolanda.

In this new study, a team from the universities of Cambridge and Oxford in England dug into the sediment from a third century sewer drain coming from the latrine within the fort’s bath complex. The drain carried waste from the communal latrine to a stream towards the north of the fort.

The team took 50 sediment samples along the length of the roughly 30-foot-long latrine drain. The team also uncovered Roman beads, pottery, and animal bones within the drain. Back at the universities’ labs, the researchers looked for microscopic ancient remains of helminth eggs, looking for evidence of parasitic worm species that can infect humans and other animals.

About 28 percent of the samples contained either roundworm or whipworm eggs. One sample even had remnants of both species. The team analyzed that sample using a biomolecular technique called ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay). With ELISA, they found traces of Giardia duodenalis in Roman Britain for the first time.

Roundworm egg from the analysis of sediment from the sewer drain leading from the latrine block at the third century CE bath complex at Vindolanda. Image: Patrik Flammer.



For comparison, they also took a sample connected to an earlier fort built in 85 CE and abandoned by about 92 CE. This older sample had both roundworm and whipworm.

According to the team, the soldiers at these sites could have become seriously ill from dehydration during summer Giardia outbreaks, which are often linked to contaminated water and can spread rapidly.

“Untreated giardiasis can drag on for weeks, causing dramatic fatigue and weight loss,” added study co-author and Cambridge biological anthropologist Dr. Piers Mitchell. “The presence of the faecal-oral parasites we found suggests conditions were ripe for other intestinal pathogens such as Salmonella and Shigella, which could have triggered additional disease outbreaks.”

‘Roman Wall Blues’

This prevalence of fecal-oral parasites at Vindolanda is similar to other Roman military sites including Valkenburg on Rhine in the Netherlands, Carnuntum in Austria, and Bearsden in nearby Scotland. More urban sites including London and York had a more diverse parasite range, such as fish and meat tapeworms.

“Excavations at Vindolanda continue to find new evidence that helps us to understand the incredible hardships faced by those posted to this northwestern frontier of the Roman Empire nearly 2,000 years ago, challenging our preconceptions about what life was really like in a Roman frontier fort and town,” added Dr. Andrew Birley, CEO of the Vindolanda Charitable Trust.

Hardships that have not been forgotten. Twentieth century British-American writer W. H. Auden’s “Roman Wall Blues” opens with:

“Over the heather the wet wind blows,

I’ve lice in my tunic and a cold in my nose.”

Augen could have added serious stomach trouble to his list of Roman blues.