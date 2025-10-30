Neanderthals used ‘crayons’ to color

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Neanderthals are getting a well-deserved scientific rewrite. A growing body of paleoarchaeological evidence indicates that our extinct cousins were far from the lumbering oafs we initially believed them to be. Recent discoveries show the one-time Homo sapien competitors were creative enough to craft stone multitools and even collect small trinkets. A recent study published in the journal Science Advances now adds a more colorful dimension to the early hominins. Pigment materials discovered at known Neanderthal sites indicate they possessed an artistic streak, as well.

The latest Neanderthal art discovery comes from a team led by Francesco d’Errico, a researcher of early sapiens at France’s University of Bordeaux. The archaeologists traveled to multiple locations across Crimea and Ukraine known for their troves of Neanderthal artifacts. They collected 16 pieces of ochre dating as far back as 70,000 years. Ochre is an orange pigment that is made from iron-rich minerals.It was utilized across many ancient civilizations for artwork, as well as preserving and tanning animal hides. The team then used scanning electron microscopes and portable X-ray scanners to examine their finds.

Archaeological ochre pieces from Crimea. Credit: d’Errico et al.

Many of the ochre fragments showed signs of being used for making marks, such as polished, sharpened, and engraved surfaces. One piece of yellow ochre particularly stood out from the rest, however. A close analysis showed that the item was purposefully shaped into a crayon-like object for drawing. Researchers also noticed that the tip had been resharpened and reused multiple times. This likely means the ochre wasn’t worn down and discarded, but intentionally fashioned into an artistic tool.

“While practical applications (e.g., hide processing) remain plausible for other specimens, the evidence supports symbolic use among some Crimean Neanderthals,” the study’s authors wrote, adding that the cumulative findings “support the conclusion that at least some ochre materials were involved in symbolic activities.”

If true, this implies Neanderthals engaged in similar cultural activities to those pursued by some of their contemporary Homo sapiens. Unfortunately, crayons don’t exactly factor very heavily into natural selection and evolution. Both early humans and their distant hominin relatives may have both enjoyed making their marks, but only we survived to still enjoy a good coloring session today.