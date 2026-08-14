Handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence discovered in Maine

Town Clerk Office staff in Wells found the document written by one of their predecessors in July 1776.

By Laura Baisas

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a handwritten copy of the declaration of independence
This copy was handwritten by Town Clerk Nathaniel Wells in July 1776. Image: Town of Wells, Maine via Facebook 

While researching town records, staff at the Clerk’s Office in the town of Wells, Maine, recently found a handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence

After the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, printed copies of the document were distributed around the colonies. These copies were made by Philadelphia printer John Dunlap of Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, and only 26 of the Dunlap broadsides survived, according to the National Archives.

The Massachusetts Council (Maine was part of Massachusetts until 1820) ordered that the Declaration would be read aloud and then delivered to each town clerk. The clerks were then instructed to record it in the town’s official records book. 

a handwritten copy of the declaration of independence
Copies of the Declaration of Independence were sent throughout the colonies and read aloud. Image: Town of Wells, Maine via Facebook.

“The Wells Town Record Book contains both the Declaration and those original instructions, which is an incredible connection to one of the most significant moments in American history! The record has been preserved in the Town Clerk’s archives 250 years after it was originally written as an incredible piece of Wells’ history,” the town wrote in a Facebook post.

This particular copy was recorded in the Wells Town Record Book in July 1776 by Town Clerk Nathaniel Wells. 

a red book with town records, volumb b 1775-1810, town of wells written on the spine
The Wells, Maine town record book from 1775 to 1810. Image: Town of Wells, Maine via Facebook.

According to WMTW, Maine State Archives has two copies of the Declaration of Independence. Both broadsides were printed by a Salem, Massachusetts, printer named Ezekiel Russell. The Massachusetts assembly ordered Russell to print a copy of the Declaration that would be sent to Christian ministers (of all denominations) throughout the state. The ministers were then required to read the document to their congregations, “on the first Lord’s-Day after they shall have received it.” 

Several hundred Russell broadsides were printed and disseminated in July 1776, and only about 12 to 21 copies are known to still exist today.

 
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Laura Baisas

News Editor

Laura is Popular Science’s news editor, overseeing coverage of a wide variety of subjects. Laura is particularly fascinated by all things aquatic, paleontology, nanotechnology, and exploring how science influences daily life.