Let's admit it, we all love shopping. And we really love to save money when shopping. Well, there's no better way to find the best deals online than Amazon Prime Day 2021. Though the shopping holiday has only been around for a few years, it's become as popular as Black Friday—without the long lines and giant crowds. You can easily shop from over 30,000 products and hop on deep discounts that only come once a year.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with discount appliances, but with so many promotions to scroll through, finding the best Prime Day deals on Amazon can be a challenge. Here’s our roundup of some of the best Prime Day deals we found in years past to give you an inside look at what’s in store for this year’s shopping holiday.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

When is Prime Day 2021?

We expect Amazon Prime Day 2021 to take place in June, but the exact date is yet to be released. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back in often for the latest info.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual event when Amazon offers scorching deals on electronics, home goods, personal care items, outdoor and exercise equipment, and thousands of other products. To score on savings you need to be a Prime member, so we recommend signing up for a 30-day trial, after which it’s just $12.99 a month (or $119 per year).

When does Prime Day end?

Despite the name, Prime Day typically spans two days with some early discounts announced prior to the official start. We won’t know the exact duration of Prime Day until the dates are announced, but you can check back here for updates, or browse current Amazon deals here.

Do I Need Amazon Prime To Get Prime Day 2021 Deals?

You’ll need a Prime membership to enjoy access to these Prime Day 2021 deals on Amazon, but if you don’t already have one, signing up is super easy and quick. First-time members can enjoy a 30-day free trial that grants access to all of the standard Prime membership perks like free two-day shipping, streaming of Amazon original movies and TV, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods and a lot more.

Best Prime Day deals on home appliances

Home should be your happy place, so there’s no better time to amp up your abode than Amazon Prime day. This limited-time sale offers the best deals online on household items like robot vacuums and humidifiers, as well as specialty kitchen appliances like multicookers and coffee makers. Check out our list below for the best Prime Day deals on Amazon based on last year’s discounted home appliances.

Best slow cooker Prime Day deals on Amazon: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker

Compatible with Alexa From cooking rice to steaming vegetables, this Instant Pot seamlessly combines seven kitchen appliances in one. Amazon BUY NOW

This 6-quart Instant Pot makes any recipe a breeze, with the versatile use of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer. With 14 one-touch cooking options, you can meal prep or cook for the whole family in no time. The removable inner stainless steel pot is also dishwasher safe, so you can cut down on cleaning.

Best toaster oven deals on Amazon: Breville Smart Oven Pro

Reduced Cooking Time Cut down on cooking time with this countertop oven, which offers convection settings and 10 heat settings for any dish. Amazon BUY NOW

The convection power of this Breville countertop oven allows you to reduce cook time by up to 30 percent, but also includes slow cook functions for when you want to tenderize your food. Small enough to place on your kitchen countertop, but large enough to cook a roast chicken or 13-inch pizza, this pick can help you whip up everything from family dinners to weekly meal preps.

Best gourmet kitchen tool: Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide

Tiny but Mighty Create gourmet meals from home with this simply designed but precise immersion circulator. Amazon BUY NOW

You can easily achieve a controlled cooking bath with this sous vide immersion circulator, one of our favorite Prime Day deals on Amazon. With a time range of 10 minutes to 72 hours and consistent cooking temperatures, this kitchen appliance can take your recipe from simple home-cooking to decadent restaurant quality bites. The bright onboard display features easy-to-use touchscreen controls, and the unit operates using a quiet 12-volt DC motor.

Best coffee maker Prime Day deals on Amazon: OXO BREW 9-cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Precise Design This microprocessor-controlled brewer evenly distributes hot water across your grounds for a rich and balanced taste. Amazon BUY NOW

For an expertly brewed cup of joe, you don’t need to run to the nearest cafe. This stainless steel coffee maker can hold up to nine cups simultaneously and will keep your brew heated at the perfect temperature thanks to its double-walled carafe, so you never need to worry about lukewarm coffee. An onboard LED interface displays the unit’s current status, as well as the freshness of the current pot of coffee. Best of all, this maker is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, so you know the results back up its specs.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals on Amazon: ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

110-Minute Runtime This self-charging robot vacuum sports a maximum suction power mode for those hard-to-get messes. Amazon BUY NOW

With anti-collision sensors, auto-return charging, voice and app controls, and a high-quality filter, this model can take all of the hassles out of cleaning your home. It’s also equipped with three cleaning modes to capture dirt and debris from every crevice and corner. A charging dock, rubber bumpers, large wheels, and an extra-large dustbin round out this thoughtful design to make it one of the top contenders in its class.

Best ceiling fan: Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan

Integrated LED Light Offers seven speeds, a timer, and smart settings to customize your experience. Amazon BUY NOW

The sleek design and smart features on this 52-inch ceiling fan make it a modern touch to any room, with the addition of 16 select light brightness settings to suit your space. An included infrared remote offers wall-mount capability for simple operation, while the included WiFi module allows remote control and personalization of your fan’s functions via a smartphone. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can seamlessly control it with your voice.

Best sleep tech: Yogasleep Dohm Classic Original White Noise Machine

Personalized Sound Environment Sleep deeply with this classic sound machine, which is great for a home office, bedroom, or baby’s room. Amazon BUY NOW

The two speed options on this white noise machine allow you to adjust tone and volume and tune out background noise. Unlike some modern digital designs, this unit is based on a classic construction dating back to the 1960s that uses a fan and real rushing air to create soothing sounds. To set it up, all you need to do is plug in and select the power setting of your choice.

Best garage opener deals: MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Universal Functionality Open and close your garage door from anywhere. Amazon BUY NOW

This device allows you to easily upgrade your garage for smart control, featuring a simple wireless installation and compatibility with any door opener that’s equipped with a safety sensor. You can also grant access to three guests for easy entry, and MyQ even offers an exclusive feature for Prime members that allows packages to be automatically delivered to the inside of the garage safely and securely.

Some final thoughts about the best Prime Day 2021 deals on Amazon

From the latest robot vacuums to smart bulbs and garage openers, stocking your home with versatile and time-saving kitchen appliances and other tools is key to maintaining a comfortable and flexible work-life balance. No matter what area of your home you’re looking to tackle next, keep this page bookmarked to stay updated on 2021’s best Prime Day deals on Amazon. Shop more Prime Day deals on outdoor gear with PopSci, too!