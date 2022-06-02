Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor was a 2022 CES Best of Innovation finalist for being the first to combine 4K picture quality with a 240Hz refresh rate. Now, this pioneering piece of gaming equipment can be yours for $50 off if you reserve it before Monday.

You just need your name and email to reserve your monitor. You’ll get a $50 coupon for doing so, which will drop the price from $1,499 to $1,449 once the monitor becomes available to purchase June 6.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 features Quantum Mini-LED. Combined with the monitor’s Quantum HDR2000, this gives you exceptional picture quality and depth. Just think of what the tumbleweeds in Red Dead Redemption II will look like on this thing.

The 1000R curvature mirrors the arc of the human eye and allows for deeper immersion for more satisfying gameplay, meaning it feels like you’re defeating Margit, the Fell Omen yourself in Elden Ring. And, your combos will land sans-lag thanks to its 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

