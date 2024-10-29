This is how I’m learning to play guitar like Kirk Hammett of Metallica

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Have you ever been to a concert and left feeling … jealous? That was me walking out of Metallica’s M72 World Tour. I watched their lead guitarist in awe all night, just wishing I could play like that. But how?

I didn’t think Kirk Hammett had time to give me pointers, and I didn’t want to hop aimlessly between YouTube tutorials and skip the fundamentals. That’s when I came across these online guitar lessons. Usually, such things are hundreds or thousands of dollars, but this 14-course bundle was only $39.99 for lifetime access.

How I picked up that dusty Stratocaster in my room

The instructor, Dan Dresnok, might not be a rockstar, but his 26 years of teaching experience show. I think I learned more in the first hour of the Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course than I ever had following guitar TABs to Metallica songs on my own.

I set a goal to practice for an hour every day, and even after a month of practice under my James Hetfield-inspired bullet belt, I still have more material to cover. But here’s what I’ve learned so far:

Fundamental guitar chords

Finger positioning

Strumming patterns

The correct way to read TABs

Where I’m headed next…

Now that I have practical guitar skills, I’m ready to spread my wings into the songwriting course. Kirk Hammett wrote the famous riff for “Creeping Death” when he was only 16 years old, so I’m a little behind, but I’m excited to dabble into my own music with inspiration from my favorite band.

If I get stumped, I might open the Christmas Songs for the Curious Guitarist course and learn a few to impress my relatives. Anything beats hearing them bicker over politics.

Learn guitar at home with this $39.99 (reg. $2,800) online bundle. That comes out to less than $3 per course.

The Complete 2024 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle – $39.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.