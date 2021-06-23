This article was updated at (8:15 p.m., E.S.T.)
Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off Monday with amazing deals on thousands of state-of-the-art products. Haven’t scored your own deal yet or looking to maximize your savings? You’ve still got time to save big during this 48-hour shopping extravaganza. With a Prime membership, which many of us already have or can easily get by signing up for a 30-day free trial here, it’s never been easier to scoop up low prices on everything from entertainment systems to kitchenware. We’re getting the most out of our membership with these markdowns, especially on big-ticket items like laptops and 4K TVs.
To find the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you can tune into the Amazon Assistant browser extension to compare products, deals, and shipping in one place. We’ll also update this article throughout the yearly shopping holiday to give you only the best markdowns on products you’ll love. Here’s how you can still save big during Prime Day 2021.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals on home tech and houseware
It’s no question that keeping your home updated with the latest and greatest in tech often comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the best opportunities to pick up big ticket items for upgrading your home while spending significantly less. Below is a list of our favorite picks for the best Prime Day deals. Keep a close eye on this page and check back frequently; we’ll continue to update it with the best deals.
Prime Day savings on Amazon products
Hi Alexa. Savings please!
Snag some savings on Amazon products ranging from smart speakers to fitness bands. Amazon
- All-new 10.1-Inch Fire HD 10 Tablet—Now $80 (was $150)
- Fire HD 10 Kids 10.1-inch Tablet—Now $120 (was $200)
- Echo Dot—Now $25 (was $50)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids—Now $35 (was $50)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)—Now $190 (was $250)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD—Now $75 (was $100)
- Kindle Oasis—Now $230 (was $300) *Editor’s pick*
- Kindle Paperwhite—Now $80 (was $130)
- Kindle Kids Edition—Now $65 (was $110)
- Amazon Halo—Now $70 (was $100)
- Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote—Now $23 (was $40)
- Fire TV Stick Lite—Now $18 (was $30)
- Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router—Now $83 (was $129)
- Echo Frames (2nd Gen)—Now $190 (was $270)
- Luna Cloud Gaming Controller—Now $49 (was $70)
Smart home savings on essentials
- Up to 30 percent off on Govee LED Strip Lights
- myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener—Now $17 (was $30)
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip—Now $23 (was $30) (More Kasa and other smart home deals) *Editor’s pick*
- Kasa Smart LED Light Strip KL430—Now $55 (was $70)
- Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame—Now $126 (was $180)
- DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights 100ft (2 Rolls of 50ft) Smart Light Strips—Now $25 (was $40) *More options here*
- Tile Performance Pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim)—Now $42 (was $60)
Home, kitchen, and cleaning gear
- Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress—Now $1,036 (was $1,295)
- Save up to 30 percent off Eufyhome Security Products *Editor’s pick*
- Up to 30 percent off kitchen tools from KitchenAid
- eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop—Now $320 (was $550)
- eufy RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum—Now $200 (was $320)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum—Now $200 (was $300)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base—Now $320 (was $600)
- Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum—Now $332 (was $500)
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender—Now $320 (was $500) *Editor’s pick*
- Bubbly savings of up to 40 percent off SodaStream products ($50-$125) *Editor’s pick*
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1, Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fry—Now $130 (was $200)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1—Now $50 (was $80)
- AeroGarden Harvest – With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit—Now $85 (was $150)
- COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer—Now $84 (was $120)
- Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters—Now $229 (was $330)
- Up to 35 percent off drinks and coffee pods and other gear from brands like Solimo, Keurig, and others
Health and fitness savings
- NordicTrack T Series Treadmill—Now $468 (was $649) *Editor’s pick*
- YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary—Now $235 (was $330)
- Segway Ninebot E22 E45 Electric Kick Scooter—Now $350 (was $500)
- Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull Up Bar—Now $143 (was $186)
- Withings Body+ – Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale—Now $62 (was $100)
- Withings Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermometer—Now $62 (was $99)
- Withings Sleep – Sleep Tracking Pad—Now $62 (was $100)
- Get up to 30 percent fitness gear from Amazon brands
- Up to 30 percent off off Home Gym and Fitness essentials
Bathroom and self-care
- Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 9—Now $215 (was $310) *Editor’s pick*
- Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush—Now $150 (was $220) *More deals on dental products here*
- Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator—Now $40 (was $70) *More color options here*
Electronics and camera gear
- Up to 50 percent off Anker Wireless Charging Accessories
- Save up to 30 percent on Garmin smartwatches (Our full reviews on these watches: Instinct Solar and the Venu 2) *Editor’s pick*
- Deals on up to 30 percent off Fitbit products (Our full reviews on these watches: Inspire 2 and the Verse 3) *Editor’s pick*
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Smart Watch—Now $167 (was $270)
- Up to 25 percent off networking products from Netgear, Tp-Link, and others
- Up to 35 percent off on data storage devices *Editor’s pick*
- GoPro HERO8 Black Retail Bundle—Now $279 (was $350)
- Owlet Duo Smart Baby Monitor with HD Video—Now $280 (was $399)
- DJI OM 4 – Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer—Now $119 (was $149)
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter 2.7K Camera—Now $397 (was $524)
- Up to 25 percent off Chromebooks from HP, Lenovo & more
TV and entertainment
- Sony A80J 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV—Now $2,198 (was $2,500)
- Sony X85J 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV—Now $1,698 (was $2,000)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series – 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV—Now $1,198 (was $1,500)
- Samsung 32-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series—Now $478 (was $600)
- VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar for TV—Now $478 (was $600) *Full review coming soon*
- Roku Smart Soundbar—Now $161 (was $180)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar—Now $231 (was $299)
Video game savings
Level Up
Game in peace with some major discounts. Amazon
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard—Now $76 (was $130) *More Razer deals here*
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard—Now $161 (was $200)
- HyperX CloudX Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset—Now $120 (was $160)
- Up to 20 percent off gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors
Sweet sounding audio deals
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones—Now $248 (was $349) *Find other Sony headphone deals here*
- Samsung HW-T650 3.1Ch soundbar with 3D Surround Sound—Now $290 (was $400)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, True Wireless Earbuds W/Active Noise Cancelling—Now $110 (was $170)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700—Now $229 (was $399) *Read our thoughts here*
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II—Now $129 (was $229)
- JBL Boombox – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker—Now $275 (was $400)
- Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset—Now $147 (was $210)
Savings on tools, auto, and outdoor gear
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4-Tool—Now $299 (was $458)
- NOCO GENIUS10, 10-Amp Fully-Automatic Smart Charger—Now $65 (was $125)
- Chemical Guys Car Cleaning Kit—Now $44 (was $75)
- Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels—Now $13 (was $25)
Deals of toys, games, and educational kids products
Fun Times Ahead
Entertaining and educational games for kids (and adults)! Amazon
- Arkham Horror – The Card Game—Now $25 (was $45)
- Up to 30 percent off great kids’ board games
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 Blue Edition Board Game—Now $60 (was $80)
- Osmo – Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop for iPad & Fire Tablet—Now $42 (was $60)
- Radio Flyer Backyard Bouncer JR—Now $175 (was $250)
Doggie and pet deals
- Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera—Now $118 (was $169)
- Embark | Dog DNA Test—Now $135 (was $200)
- Snag up to 30 percent Ioff Amazon Basics pet gear *Editor’s pick: who doesn’t want cheaper poop bags*
- Up to 40 percent off Wag and Kitzy gear
Deals on clothing, accessories, and more
- Save up to 40 percent on Levi’s products *Editor’s pick*
- Fossil Men’s Grant Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch—Now $65 (was $129)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test—Now $99 (was $199)
Best iPad for most users: iPad Air—Now $520 (was $599)
It’s Tab-Lit
It offers many of the same features found in the pricier iPad Pro. Amazon
The 10.9-inch iPad Air is the iPad most people should buy. It’s $80 off for Prime Day, so $519 will get you a 64 GB storage model without cellular connectivity. You still get the beautiful Retina display, full Apple Pencil support, and the A14 Bionic chip which is more than fast enough to handle any app in the App Store. With the recent iPadOS updates, this slick machine is more capable than ever when it comes to totally replacing a full-fledged laptop. Just remember, it’s really fun to draw on, but it will not automatically make you a good artist no matter what those ultra-hip commercials tell you.
Best bathroom appliance: Coway Bidetmega 400E Elongated-Electronic Bidet Seat—Now $388 (was $599)
Total Comfort
Customize the water temperature, pressure, direction, and flow for a comfortable and clean user experience. Amazon
You can add this bidet to your toilet with simple tools and electricity to give your bathroom an upgrade. The seat has three temperature levels to suit your preferences, as well as a light feature that can make navigating to the bathroom at night easier. With the addition of a remote control, this bidet is even more convenient—and equipped with child-friendly controls so you can be sure the whole family can use it.
Best deal on a connected lock: eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & WiFi—Now $175 (was $250)
Lock in a Deal
Combine security and convenience with this smart lock. Amazon
Simple to install and operate, anything but simple when it comes to security, eufy’s zinc alloy and drill-proof stainless steel smart lock with fingerprint scanner are one of the best deals online if you’re shopping for peace of mind. Need to get inside quickly? The scanner recognizes your fingerprint and opens the door in under 1 second. Worried you forgot to lock the door? A built-in sensor detects when the door closes and locks it for you every time. And if you need to let someone in remotely, you can connect the lock to WiFi and control it from anywhere via the eufy Security app (or just from inside with Alexa or Google Assistant). Sturdy, with an IP65 rating to withstand rain, snow, or shine, this lock can be operated 10 times a day for 60 years, needing only a recharge of its battery every 18 months.
Best deal on a robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba i6+—Now $500 (was $800)
Not Large, But In Charge
The Roomba i6+ is packed with features that let you forget about it, and dirt and dust, for months. Amazon
If your house is high on dust and allergens, but your life is low on time, then a robot vacuum is going to be a powerful cleaning investment and one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals you can snag. With the iRobot Roomba i6+ you just need to set it and forget it. Multi-surface brushes can handle carpets and hard floors, catching 99-percent of cat and dog dander, and the Roomba empties itself in its base station for up to 60 days. Imprint Smart Mapping learns your home’s layout and your family’s patterns, adapting maps to clean up dirt and messes with minimal disruptions. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support let you use your voice to start cleaning and personalize schedules.
Best at-home latte: Gevi Espresso Machine 15 Bar with Milk Frother, Expresso Coffee Machine for Espresso, Latte and Mocha—$157 (was $200)
Durable Design
With a stainless steel exterior and 1050W pressure, this pick whips up high-quality espresso in a matter of minutes. Barsetto
Brew a rich espresso from the comfort of your home with this sleek coffee machine, equipped with a professional milk frothing wand. The precise temperature control ensures that both the coffee and milk reach the perfect temperature for your drink of choice—whether that’s a simple espresso or decadent latte.
Best way to keep cool: Igloo Automatic Self-Cleaning Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine—$104 (was $159)
Easy Controls
Keep your drinks chilled through warmer months with this self-cleaning and high-volume pick. Igloo
This compact and convenient pick can fit on your countertop, all while having enough capacity to make 26 pounds of ice cubes in a 24-hour period. No need to worry about cleaning either—the Igloo comes with an automatic cleaning cycle to keep your ice tasting fresh. You also have the option to make different sized cubes for any kind of drink, smoothie, or refreshment.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask
When is Prime Day 2021?
Prime Day 2021 kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 21 and lasts through Tuesday, June 22. Keep checking back on this page for updates on the 48-hour shopping event and browse current Amazon deals here.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon’s member-exclusive annual shopping event means you can find massive discounts on products sitewide. As the online retailer has a wide array of options to choose from, there’s no shortage of sales to choose from.
When does Prime Day end?
Prime Day 2021 is scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 22. The event started Monday, June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT, and the discounts span two days, so you have plenty of time to score on sale items.
Do I Need Amazon Prime To Get Prime Day 2021 Deals?
In order to have access to Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime membership is required. Existing members already know about the plethora of perks included in a Prime membership, like free two-day shipping, access to exclusive pricing at Whole Foods, free Kindle books, streaming of Amazon movie originals, and more. If you’re new to Amazon Prime and want access to these once-a-year Prime Day deals, get started on your 30-day free trial so you don’t miss out.
Some final thoughts about Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
Prime Day 2021 is a great time to score big on markdowns and make your home improvement dreams come true. But time is running out on this two-day shopping extravaganza. Amazon has made it easier than ever to access the best Prime Day 2021 deals on appliances, tech, house furnishings, and more. But sale items are constantly coming in and out of stock, and the best deals change fast. So bookmark this page to take advantage of the savings before Prime Day 2021 is just a memory.