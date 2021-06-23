This article was updated at (8:15 p.m., E.S.T.)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off Monday with amazing deals on thousands of state-of-the-art products. Haven’t scored your own deal yet or looking to maximize your savings? You’ve still got time to save big during this 48-hour shopping extravaganza. With a Prime membership, which many of us already have or can easily get by signing up for a 30-day free trial here, it’s never been easier to scoop up low prices on everything from entertainment systems to kitchenware. We’re getting the most out of our membership with these markdowns, especially on big-ticket items like laptops and 4K TVs.

To find the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you can tune into the Amazon Assistant browser extension to compare products, deals, and shipping in one place. We’ll also update this article throughout the yearly shopping holiday to give you only the best markdowns on products you’ll love. Here’s how you can still save big during Prime Day 2021.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on home tech and houseware

It’s no question that keeping your home updated with the latest and greatest in tech often comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the best opportunities to pick up big ticket items for upgrading your home while spending significantly less. Below is a list of our favorite picks for the best Prime Day deals. Keep a close eye on this page and check back frequently; we’ll continue to update it with the best deals.

Prime Day savings on Amazon products

Hi Alexa. Savings please! Snag some savings on Amazon products ranging from smart speakers to fitness bands. Amazon BUY NOW

Smart home savings on essentials

Home, kitchen, and cleaning gear

Health and fitness savings

Bathroom and self-care

Electronics and camera gear

TV and entertainment

Video game savings

Level Up Game in peace with some major discounts. Amazon BUY NOW

Sweet sounding audio deals

Deals of toys, games, and educational kids products

Fun Times Ahead Entertaining and educational games for kids (and adults)! Amazon BUY NOW

Doggie and pet deals

Deals on clothing, accessories, and more

It’s Tab-Lit It offers many of the same features found in the pricier iPad Pro. Amazon BUY NOW

The 10.9-inch iPad Air is the iPad most people should buy. It’s $80 off for Prime Day, so $519 will get you a 64 GB storage model without cellular connectivity. You still get the beautiful Retina display, full Apple Pencil support, and the A14 Bionic chip which is more than fast enough to handle any app in the App Store. With the recent iPadOS updates, this slick machine is more capable than ever when it comes to totally replacing a full-fledged laptop. Just remember, it’s really fun to draw on, but it will not automatically make you a good artist no matter what those ultra-hip commercials tell you.

Total Comfort Customize the water temperature, pressure, direction, and flow for a comfortable and clean user experience. Amazon BUY NOW

You can add this bidet to your toilet with simple tools and electricity to give your bathroom an upgrade. The seat has three temperature levels to suit your preferences, as well as a light feature that can make navigating to the bathroom at night easier. With the addition of a remote control, this bidet is even more convenient—and equipped with child-friendly controls so you can be sure the whole family can use it.

Lock in a Deal Combine security and convenience with this smart lock. Amazon BUY NOW

Simple to install and operate, anything but simple when it comes to security, eufy’s zinc alloy and drill-proof stainless steel smart lock with fingerprint scanner are one of the best deals online if you’re shopping for peace of mind. Need to get inside quickly? The scanner recognizes your fingerprint and opens the door in under 1 second. Worried you forgot to lock the door? A built-in sensor detects when the door closes and locks it for you every time. And if you need to let someone in remotely, you can connect the lock to WiFi and control it from anywhere via the eufy Security app (or just from inside with Alexa or Google Assistant). Sturdy, with an IP65 rating to withstand rain, snow, or shine, this lock can be operated 10 times a day for 60 years, needing only a recharge of its battery every 18 months.

Best deal on a robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba i6+—Now $500 (was $800)

Not Large, But In Charge The Roomba i6+ is packed with features that let you forget about it, and dirt and dust, for months. Amazon BUY NOW

If your house is high on dust and allergens, but your life is low on time, then a robot vacuum is going to be a powerful cleaning investment and one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals you can snag. With the iRobot Roomba i6+ you just need to set it and forget it. Multi-surface brushes can handle carpets and hard floors, catching 99-percent of cat and dog dander, and the Roomba empties itself in its base station for up to 60 days. Imprint Smart Mapping learns your home’s layout and your family’s patterns, adapting maps to clean up dirt and messes with minimal disruptions. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support let you use your voice to start cleaning and personalize schedules.

Durable Design With a stainless steel exterior and 1050W pressure, this pick whips up high-quality espresso in a matter of minutes. Barsetto BUY NOW

Brew a rich espresso from the comfort of your home with this sleek coffee machine, equipped with a professional milk frothing wand. The precise temperature control ensures that both the coffee and milk reach the perfect temperature for your drink of choice—whether that’s a simple espresso or decadent latte.

Easy Controls Keep your drinks chilled through warmer months with this self-cleaning and high-volume pick. Igloo BUY NOW

This compact and convenient pick can fit on your countertop, all while having enough capacity to make 26 pounds of ice cubes in a 24-hour period. No need to worry about cleaning either—the Igloo comes with an automatic cleaning cycle to keep your ice tasting fresh. You also have the option to make different sized cubes for any kind of drink, smoothie, or refreshment.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 21 and lasts through Tuesday, June 22. Keep checking back on this page for updates on the 48-hour shopping event and browse current Amazon deals here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s member-exclusive annual shopping event means you can find massive discounts on products sitewide. As the online retailer has a wide array of options to choose from, there’s no shortage of sales to choose from.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day 2021 is scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 22. The event started Monday, June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT, and the discounts span two days, so you have plenty of time to score on sale items.

Do I Need Amazon Prime To Get Prime Day 2021 Deals?

In order to have access to Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime membership is required. Existing members already know about the plethora of perks included in a Prime membership, like free two-day shipping, access to exclusive pricing at Whole Foods, free Kindle books, streaming of Amazon movie originals, and more. If you’re new to Amazon Prime and want access to these once-a-year Prime Day deals, get started on your 30-day free trial so you don’t miss out.

Some final thoughts about Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

Prime Day 2021 is a great time to score big on markdowns and make your home improvement dreams come true. But time is running out on this two-day shopping extravaganza. Amazon has made it easier than ever to access the best Prime Day 2021 deals on appliances, tech, house furnishings, and more. But sale items are constantly coming in and out of stock, and the best deals change fast. So bookmark this page to take advantage of the savings before Prime Day 2021 is just a memory.