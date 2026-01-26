New whitening powder activates with your electric toothbrush

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Whitening your teeth often comes at a financial and physical cost. Many of today’s most popular products including gels, strips, and rinses rely on peroxide-based bleaching solutions. While effective, the chemical processes generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) compounds that not only destroy staining molecules—they can eventually erode tooth enamel. Over time, this can actually make it easier to stain again or cause long-term dental health problems.

According to a study published in the journal ACS Nano, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed an alternative solution that not only whitens teeth, but repairs them, too. Instead of harsh chemicals, the new method relies on vibrations.

The team swapped peroxide for their new ceramic powder creation called BSCT. To make it, they heated a solution of strontium and calcium ions as well as barium titanate. If shaken quickly enough (such as with an electric toothbrush), the mixture generates a tiny electric field through what’s called the piezoelectric effect. While commonly associated with guitar amplification and electric cigarette lighters, piezoelectricity also creates ROS chemical reactions that are similar to peroxide bleach.

After artificially staining human teeth with coffee and tea, researchers applied BSCT and saw visible whitening after four hours of utilizing an electric toothbrush. By 12 hours of brushing, the teeth were nearly 50 percent whiter than control teeth brushed with saline. Not only that, but BSCT actually regenerated damaged dentin and enamel thanks to healing deposits of barium, calcium, and strontium layered atop the teeth.

A second experiment involved rats fed with high-sugar diets. Researchers brushed the rodents’ teeth for one minute per day over four weeks, then measured their oral microbiomes. They discovered the BSCT powder killed common mouth bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis and Staphylococcus aureus while also reducing inflammation.

The team hasn’t incorporated BSCT powder into an actual toothpaste yet, but hope to experiment with combinations in the future. In the meantime, they believe their alternative to harsh whitening products may soon find their way into dentist offices and stores.