Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Upgrade your streaming situation while saving money to pay for all those streaming services.
Black Friday typically gets all the credit when it comes to big deals on even bigger TVs. For its annual Prime Day celebration, however, Amazon has dropped the prices on a whole array of excellent TVs that it will deliver straight to your door.
Amazon loves to use TVs as lighting deals during Prime Day. Those sales only last a short amount of time, but they can involve very steep discounts. Make sure you follow the PopSci GOODS on Twitter for real-time updates.
Here are some of the stand-out TV deals happening on this Prime Day:
Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV $339 (Was $529)
Hisense
Hisense makes some truly excellent value-oriented TVs. This 50-inch display offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and Quantum Dot tech that provides poppier colors and better overall brightness. It comes with Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built-in so you don’t need to buy an extra streaming device to fire up Netflix and watch Eddie play Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” again in the Stranger Things finale. This is a solid TV at its regular price and a steal with this discount.
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,697 (Was $2,195)
Samsung
The most stylish TV on the market typically brings a steep markup for its fashionable appearance. This Prime Day, however, Samsung has offered up solid deals on its Frame TVs, which can display fine works of art between streaming sessions. The screen also resists glare so the picture looks better in situations with a lot of ambient light.
We’ve screened the best TV deals this Prime Day and here are more of them:
TCL TVs
- TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $237 (Was $318)
- TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV $699 (Was $999)
- TCL 43″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV $174 (Was $249)
Amazon Fire TVs
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $89 (Was $169)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $99 (Was $179)
- Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $199 (Was $319)
Hisense TVs
- Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV $339 (Was $529)
Samsung Frame TVs
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series $2,597 (Was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series $847.99 (Was $1,089)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $3497 (Was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,097 (Was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,197 ($1,645)
Samsung projector
SAMSUNG 30”- 100” The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector $759 (Was $999)
Samsung Outdoor TVs
- SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $5366 (Was $6.678)
- SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $4195 (Was $5,195)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV $8,195 (Was $10,195)
- SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $2,947 (Was $3,642)
LG TVs
- LG OLED77B1PUA Alexa Built-in B1 Series 77″ 4K Smart OLED TV $2.196 (Was $3,496)
- LG OLED65B1PUA Alexa Built-in B1 Series 65″ 4K Smart OLED TV $1,496 (Was $2,296)
