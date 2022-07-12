Black Friday typically gets all the credit when it comes to big deals on even bigger TVs. For its annual Prime Day celebration, however, Amazon has dropped the prices on a whole array of excellent TVs that it will deliver straight to your door.

Amazon loves to use TVs as lighting deals during Prime Day. Those sales only last a short amount of time, but they can involve very steep discounts. Make sure you follow the PopSci GOODS on Twitter for real-time updates.

Here are some of the stand-out TV deals happening on this Prime Day:

Hisense makes some truly excellent value-oriented TVs. This 50-inch display offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and Quantum Dot tech that provides poppier colors and better overall brightness. It comes with Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built-in so you don’t need to buy an extra streaming device to fire up Netflix and watch Eddie play Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” again in the Stranger Things finale. This is a solid TV at its regular price and a steal with this discount.

The most stylish TV on the market typically brings a steep markup for its fashionable appearance. This Prime Day, however, Samsung has offered up solid deals on its Frame TVs, which can display fine works of art between streaming sessions. The screen also resists glare so the picture looks better in situations with a lot of ambient light.

We’ve screened the best TV deals this Prime Day and here are more of them:

TCL TVs

Amazon Fire TVs

Hisense TVs

Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung projector

SAMSUNG 30”- 100” The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector $759 (Was $999)

Samsung Outdoor TVs

LG TVs

More Prime Day deals